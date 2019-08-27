Game week is here. We may have to technically wait until next week for the first game on Monday night, but the ND Insider staff has shifted into game mode and the "Pod of Gold" is doing the same.
Former Irish offensive lineman Ryan Harris, who works as color analyst on Notre Dame football radio broadcasts, joins the podcast this week to discuss the upcoming Irish season, his expectations for the offensive line, players to watch on defense and more (1:47).
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen offer predictions during the Place Your Bets segment (17:22) and answer questions from Twitter (22:52).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
