The end of a busy week for Notre Dame football is almost here.
After the loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff, the Irish have been leaking news by the day. Several players either declared for the NFL Draft or entered the transfer portal. The Irish added grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan and hired Cincinnati’s Marcus Freeman as their new defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Terry Joseph is packing his bags for a similar job at Texas.
Tyler James and Eric Hansen covered all that and more on this week's podcast. Then they answered questions from Twitter (43:25).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.