Tyler James and Eric Hansen discussed Notre Dame resuming football practice, adding a three-game series with USF, the preseason AP Top 25 and All-America teams and Isaiah Robertson grad transferring on the latest "Pod of Gold" podcast.
Then Tyler and Eric answer questions from Twitter including media protocols for covering Notre Dame this season, if Kyle Hamilton will be an All-American, impressions of Irish QB target Steve Angeli, the best walk-on player they've covered and more (17:28)
