Notre Dame couldn’t pull off the upset at No. 3 Georgia and has little time to feel sorry for itself with No. 18 Virginia coming to town this week. The Irish were one big play short of quieting the doubters in the 23-17 loss to the Bulldogs.
For this week’s podcast, Tyler James and Eric Hansen decided to bring on someone who’s plenty familiar with big plays: former Notre Dame All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up Rocket Ismail.
Ismail joined the podcast to discuss Notre Dame's program, the speed it needs at the skill position, how he was able to take on different positions with the Irish, his perspective on Brian Kelly leading the program, how kick returns have changed in the modern era and more (1:37).
Then Tyler and Eric make predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (30:29), highlight Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as Punctuation Mark of the Week (36:57), discuss Cole Kmet in the Junior or Jr. segment (38:26) and answer questions from Twitter (40:16).
