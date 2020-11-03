The big game is finally here.
No. 4 Notre Dame took care of Georgia Tech. No. 1 Clemson escaped with a home victory over Boston College. Now the two top-five teams will meet in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.
Tyler James and Eric Hansen skipped a guest on this week's podcast to dive straight into previewing Saturday's matchup with questions Notre Dame fans. The topics included Brian Kelly's struggles in big games, expectations for quarterback Ian Book, Notre Dame's offensive game plan, which team has the advantage on the offensive and defensive lines and more (1:37).
Then James and Hansen offered game predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (53:35).
