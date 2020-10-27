Tyler James and Eric Hansen put an eye on the future during this week's podcast by inviting on Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner.
Buchner, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, threw for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns and rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns last season at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, California. Unfortunately because of COVID-19, the high school football season in California was moved to early next year.
On the podcast, Buchner discussed missing his senior season, his plan to enroll early with the Irish, how he watches Notre Dame's offense, what he's learned from Tommy Rees and Ian Book, the NFL quarterbacks he looks up to and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made predictions for Notre Dame-Georgia Tech during the "Place Your Bets" segment (23:20) before answering questions from Twitter (30:03).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.