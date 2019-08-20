Kickoff for the 2019 season will be here soon. The Irish will open their season at Louisville in less than two weeks.
This week on the podcast, Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited on a former Notre Dame player who knows quite a bit about kicking off and kicking field goals too: Justin Yoon. Yoon set the Notre Dame program records for points scored, field goals made and field goal percentage in a career during his four years with the Irish (2015-18).
On the show, Yoon discusses his career at Notre Dame, his struggles with finding a job in the NFL, how long he plans to pursue a professional kicking career, the advice he'd give to Irish kickers Jonathan Doerer and Harrison Leonard and more (:47).
Then Tyler and Eric offer predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (24:22) and answer questions from Twitter (32:08).
