Notre Dame football held three practices since the last "Pod of Gold," which means Tyler James and Eric Hansen were able to digest nine more minutes of highlights from those practices.
The lack of viewing access had them longing for a better understanding of what Marcus Freeman’s defense will look like at Notre Dame, so they turned to two-time Irish defensive coordinator Rick Minter for guidance.
On the podcast, Minter discussed how Freeman approaches defense, the differences between a three-man and four-man front, the benefits of using multiple looks, how to make the transition from Clark Lea easier, his experience with safeties coach Chris O'Leary and more.
Then James and Hansen made predictions for Notre Dame's early enrollees in Place Your Bets (33:32) before answering questions from Twitter (40:59).
