As Notre Dame prepares a return to football practice this week following last week's COVID-19 spike, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to spend a little time talking football beyond the current Irish postponement.
In order to do so, they invited former Notre Dame quarterback Rick Mirer to join this week's podcast. On the show, Mirer discussed the pros and cons of being a third-year starter, how Ian Book has developed, the potential of Irish QB commit Tyler Buchner, having a son on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter (24:31).
