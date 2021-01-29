The spring semester at Notre Dame is almost here, which means it’s move-in weekend for Notre Dame’s record-setting class of 14 early enrolled freshmen.
One of those incoming freshmen, Rocco Spindler, joined the "Pod of Gold" on Friday. On the podcast, the four-star offensive guard discussed why he's enrolling early at Notre Dame, living up to the standard his family set, how his grandpa impacted his appreciation for the Irish, why he connected with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, his mindset as a guard and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter on ND's coaching staff, transfer possibilities and other hypotheticals (26:03).
