Notre Dame knocked off the rust in a 42-26 victory over Florida State on Saturday, but not without its share of concerning developments for the Irish.
This Saturday, the Irish will continue their slate against disappointing teams by hosting Louisville. Linebacker play will remain a hot topic for the Irish, so that's why Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited former Notre Dame linebacker Rocky Boiman to join this week's podcast.
On the show, Boiman discussed Notre Dame's outlook this season, how teams are being challenged by COVID-19 across college football, how defenses are impacted by fewer practices, trying to defend Ian Book, the challenge of playing linebacker in a rotation, his new book and more.
Then James and Hansen made Notre Dame-Louisville prediction in Place Your Bets (25:35) and answered questions from Twitter (34:34).
