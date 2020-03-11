Notre Dame is on spring break and coronavirus continues to threaten the planning of live sporting events, but Tyler James and Eric Hansen were still willing to sit together in a small podcast studio to talk ND football.
With the cornerback position expected to be a big story line for the Irish this year, they wanted to bring on a guest that knows a bit more about backpedaling than they do. So they invited former All-American cornerback Shane Walton onto the podcast.
Walton, who played for the Irish from 1999-2002, joined the podcast to discuss the intricacies of coaching cornerbacks and playing the position, his expectations for the Notre Dame secondary, coaching against Irish QB commit Tyler Buchner in practice as La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School's defensive coordinator and more (1:37).
Then Tyler and Eric made secondary predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (23:08) before answering questions from Twitter (29:43).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
