The month of March has treated Notre Dame well on the virtual recruiting trail. The Irish have added four commitments this month in the 2022 class and ramped up the attention on the 2023 class with its Pot of Gold event on St. Patrick’s Day, which produced close to 30 new offers in the class.
Before Tyler James and Eric Hansen get consumed with spring football practice, they wanted to spend a "Pod of Gold" episode focused on recruiting with the help of Steve Wiltfong, the national director of recruiting for 247Sports.
On the podcast, Wiltfong discussed where Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class can realistically finish in the national 247Sports rankings, how the Irish can close the gap with the top programs in the country, how new assistant coaches Marcus Freeman and Chris O'Leary have impacted recruiting, Wiltfong's favorite commit in Notre Dame's 2022 class, how meaningful the Pot of Gold event will be in the 2023 class and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter (34:09).
