After a long break, the Pod of Gold crew has returned. Well, at least some of them.
On this podcast, Tyler James and Carter Karels discussed the latest Notre Dame football and recruiting news from the last few weeks. It was recorded before grad transfer Trevor Speights announced his commitment to Notre Dame, so he wasn't discussed during the show.
Incoming freshman tight end Michael Mayer also joined the podcast (23:52). He discussed his last semester of high school, how he's preparing for Notre Dame amidst the coronavirus pandemic, why he thinks he can make an impact as a freshman, what he's already learned about ND's offense, how he almost didn't play football in high school and more.
Then Tyler and Carter answer questions from Twitter (41:35).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.