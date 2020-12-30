Kickoff is almost here for No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Alabama in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. The Irish may have the odds stacked against them with all of the Crimson Tide talent, but the game will be another opportunity for Notre Dame to be measured against the game’s elite.
Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited NFL Draft and college football analyst Todd McShay, who will be part of ESPN’s broadcast crew Friday alongside Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Allison Williams, onto the podcast to take a closer look at the rosters of both teams.
On the show, McShay discussed to talent gap between Alabama and Notre Dame, why Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah keeps moving up his draft rankings, which Notre Dame offensive players he likes the most, the upside of Kyle Hamilton, his recovery from COVID-19 and more.
Then James and Hansen offered Notre Dame-Alabama predictions in Place Your Bets (22:17) before answering questions from Twitter (30:35).
