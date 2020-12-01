No. 2 Notre Dame passed its test at North Carolina on Friday.
On Tuesday, the ACC gave the Irish a spot in the ACC Championship game by scheduling next weekend's game at Wake Forest.
But before the Irish head to Charlotte for a likely rematch with Clemson, Notre Dame will host its Senior Day against Syracuse (1-9) on Saturday.
Ahead of Saturday's final NBC game broadcast of the season, booth analyst Tony Dungy joined the "Pod of Gold" to share his insight of the Irish from his first season covering them.
On the podcast, Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, discussed what he's learned about head coach Brian Kelly and coordinators Tommy Rees and Clark Lea this season, the talent he sees on the Irish roster, the pro potential of Ian Book, how the Irish would fare in a rematch with Clemson and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made predictions for the ND-Syracuse game in the Place Your Bets segment (21:22) before answering questions from Twitter (27:36).
