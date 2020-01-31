The offseason keeps moving along for Notre Dame football. This Sunday, former Notre Dame players Mike McGlinchey and Sheldon Day will play in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers. And last weekend, three former Notre Dame players played in the Senior Bowl.
The Irish contingent performed well in the pre-draft showcase, but no one may have improved his NFL stock more than cornerback Troy Pride Jr. So Tyler James and Eric Hansen invited Pride onto the podcast this week to catch up with him.
Pride joined the podcast to discuss his experience at the Senior Bowl, how he's preparing for the NFL Draft, how he evaluates Notre Dame's 2019 season from a team and personal standpoint, which Irish cornerbacks and wide receivers have bright futures and what the Irish should identify in a new cornerbacks coach.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made Super Bowl predictions in the Place Your Bets segment (24:46) before answering questions from Twitter (27:52).
