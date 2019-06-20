Carter Karels joined WSBT Radio's WeekDay SportsBeat on Thursday to talk Notre Dame football recruiting.
He talked about the upcoming official visit weekend in South Bend, Notre Dame's latest commitments, New York recruit Cullen Coleman, Irish cornerback recruiting and more.
The show can be downloaded from the audio player here: http://www.wsbtradio.com/podcast/sportsbeat-podcast/
The WeekDay SportsBeat podcast is also available on iTunes. Subscribe and download here: https://goo.gl/KTdzJA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.