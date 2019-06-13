Landen Bartleson

Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's Landen Bartleson, a 2020 athlete, garnered an offer from Notre Dame on Nov. 11, 2018. 

 Photo courtesy of the Lexington Herald-Leader/Alex Slitz

Carter Karels joined WSBT Radio's WeekDay SportsBeat on Thursday to talk Notre Dame football recruiting. 

He talked about new Irish commit Clarence Lewis, defensive back recruiting, this weekend's Lineman's Challenge camp, 2021 recruiting and more. 

