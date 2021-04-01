Notre Dame finished its third spring football practice Thursday, and the quarterback competition is well underway to replace three-year starter Ian Book.
The favorite to win the job might be Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan, so Tyler James and Eric Hansen reached out to The Athletic's Jesse Temple, who covers the Badgers, to help set expectations for Coan at Notre Dame.
On "Pod of Gold," Temple discussed how Coan will handle the chance to become Notre Dame's starting quarterback, his ability to run and throw the deep ball, the circumstances that led to him leaving Wisconsin, his best performances with the Badgers, an overview of Wisconsin's program in 2021 and more.
Then James and Hansen made some predictions in "Place Your Bets" (20:56) and answered questions from Twitter (33:03).
