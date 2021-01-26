Ian Book

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, in red, prepares to take a snap from Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz during Tuesday's Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala.

 USA Today Photo/Vasha Hunt

Senior Bowl practices started Tuesday in Mobile, Ala., ahead of Saturday’s game.

Six former Notre Dame players are slated to play for the National Team: quarterback Ian Book, defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji, offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey and wide receiver Ben Skowronek.

Former Irish left tackle Liam Eichenberg previously accepted an invitation to play in the annual showcase, but he no longer appears on the Senior Bowl roster. It’s unclear why he’s not participating this week.

The NFL prospects were all measured Tuesday morning before the first practices of the week. Here’s a collection of notes and videos gathered from Twitter on the former Notre Dame players.

QB Ian Book

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Wingspan: 79 1/4 inches

Arm: 31 1/4 inches

Hand: 9 7/8 inches

DE Daelin Hayes

Height: 6-3 3/4

Weight: 261

Wingspan: 80 1/4

Arm: 32

Hand: 9 1/2

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Height: 6-4 3/8

Weight: 256

Wingspan: 85 3/8

Arm: 35 1/4

Hand: 9 5/8

OL Aaron Banks

Height: 6-5 3/8

Weight: 338

Wingspan: 82 inches

Arm: 33 1/8

Hand: 10 1/8

OL Robert Hainsey

Height: 6-4 1/2

Weight: 302

Wingspan: 79 1/8

Arm: 32

Hand: 9 3/4

WR Ben Skowronek

Height: 6-2 7/8

Weight: 211

Wingspan: 80 1/4

Arm: 32 5/8

Hand: 10

