Senior Bowl practices started Tuesday in Mobile, Ala., ahead of Saturday’s game.
Six former Notre Dame players are slated to play for the National Team: quarterback Ian Book, defensive ends Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji, offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey and wide receiver Ben Skowronek.
Former Irish left tackle Liam Eichenberg previously accepted an invitation to play in the annual showcase, but he no longer appears on the Senior Bowl roster. It’s unclear why he’s not participating this week.
The NFL prospects were all measured Tuesday morning before the first practices of the week. Here’s a collection of notes and videos gathered from Twitter on the former Notre Dame players.
QB Ian Book
Height: 6-0
Weight: 210 pounds
Wingspan: 79 1/4 inches
Arm: 31 1/4 inches
Hand: 9 7/8 inches
We are in Mobile for the @seniorbowl.— Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2021
Check out Notre Dame QB Ian Book hooking up with Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt and Arizona State WR Frank Darby during today's practice 👇@Ian_Book12 @SageSurratt_14 @_SavageSZN8 pic.twitter.com/sApOaHB04b
It was just like a Notre Dame practice today @seniorbowl with former five-star Daelin Hayes chasing after his Irish teammate, QB Ian Book@DaelinHayes_IX @Ian_Book12 @RivalsDraft pic.twitter.com/KUyshXet01— Rivals (@Rivals) January 26, 2021
FWIW after day 1, I'd have the National quarterbacks— Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) January 26, 2021
1. Ian Book - Notre Dame
2. Sam Ehlinger - Texas
3. Feleipe Franks - Arkansas
Not a big separation #NotreDame #HookEm #hawgs #SeniorBowl
DE Daelin Hayes
Height: 6-3 3/4
Weight: 261
Wingspan: 80 1/4
Arm: 32
Hand: 9 1/2
Notre Dame's Daelin Hayes is a BULLY💪 pic.twitter.com/REAVb8aR3J— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 27, 2021
Notre Dame Edge Daelin Hayes v. NDSU Dillon Radunz pic.twitter.com/Y3qNCNaBgX— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 26, 2021
Daelin Hayes on the left gets to Feleipe Franks in a hurry. Hayes has a fluid get-off at the snap. pic.twitter.com/qSLqLANaYh— Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) January 26, 2021
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
Height: 6-4 3/8
Weight: 256
Wingspan: 85 3/8
Arm: 35 1/4
Hand: 9 5/8
Ade Ogundeji (Notre Dame DL) does a terrific job on Spencer Brown with this counter back inside. That was quick! 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/NAV9cFeKGm— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 27, 2021
Appreciate this “lift” maneuver from Ade Ogundeji versus Dillon Radunz. From behind you see the upper body strength to press inside arm and open the gate to work back across face. pic.twitter.com/zLcMDZNjPJ— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) January 27, 2021
This is officially an Ogundeji fan account. The separation he creates on his press is why 35”+ arms can win you so many reps. pic.twitter.com/tt9tW2uwis— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) January 27, 2021
Good rush by Adetokunbo Ogundeji pic.twitter.com/Gdo5RRWRwI— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2021
Top 5 longest arms of defensive lineman from the @seniorbowl weigh-ins:— Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) January 26, 2021
1. Ade Ogundeji, ND - 35 1/4”
2. Payton Turner, HOU - 35”
3. Ta’Quon Graham, TU - 34 7/8”
4. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA - 34 1/8”
5. Chauncy Colston, IOW - 33 3/4” pic.twitter.com/qldxtYxhQl
OL Aaron Banks
Height: 6-5 3/8
Weight: 338
Wingspan: 82 inches
Arm: 33 1/8
Hand: 10 1/8
#IrishinMobile— Rick Ramirez (@Rick_Ramirex) January 26, 2021
Aaron Banks.pic.twitter.com/mGfQ4SUHah
Norte Dame’s — @NDFootball OL Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey putting in some extra drill work after practice #NotreDame #OL @bigaaronbanks @rhainsey72 pic.twitter.com/1ZGEeXg8n5— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 26, 2021
OL Robert Hainsey
Height: 6-4 1/2
Weight: 302
Wingspan: 79 1/8
Arm: 32
Hand: 9 3/4
I believe this is Robert Hainsey (Notre RT 72) but solid rep from him here. Great initial pad level and hand placement on this one. pic.twitter.com/AEglTnCcnD— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 27, 2021
(Re-upload) Robert Hainsey on Tarron Jackson pic.twitter.com/wowV2RX4BH— Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) January 27, 2021
Sure Robert Hainsey gets a hand from his RT but I like what I’ve seen from him today (so far) and what I’ve seen on tape. Think he’d be a nice find for a team at guard. pic.twitter.com/lXMIEazLr5— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 27, 2021
Robert Hainsey and Aaron Banks getting extra work in after practice #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/a1Vn8X2keT— Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) January 26, 2021
WR Ben Skowronek
Height: 6-2 7/8
Weight: 211
Wingspan: 80 1/4
Arm: 32 5/8
Hand: 10
Bynum doing MUCH better in team and 7v7. Punches the ball out of Skowronek’s hands early. Almost had a pick a few reps prior pic.twitter.com/M51QatKdqf— Cyril Penn IV (@cyrilpenn4) January 26, 2021