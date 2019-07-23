Notre Dame’s 2020 class of 17 commitments sits at No. 5 in the country, according to 247Sports, for one reason: it’s top-heavy.
That remained true Tuesday when 247Sports released its updated Top 247 for the 2020 class. The Irish still have seven verbal commitments on that list. Five of them are among the top 100 prospects in the country.
Defensive end Jordan Botelho remained the highest-ranked Irish commit on 247Sports at No. 41 overall as the No. 3 inside linebacker. He dropped five spots in his overall ranking.
Offensive tackle Tosh Baker slated just behind Botelho at No. 43 overall as the No. 4 offensive tackle. He dropped only one spot overall.
Running back Chris Tyree saw his overall ranking dip 10 spots down to No. 63 overall as the No. 1 all-purpose back despite recently running a 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at The Opening Finals.
Wide receiver Jordan Johnson dropped five spots overall to No. 65 as the No. 12 wide receiver. He remains Notre Dame’s lone five-star commit on Rivals at No. 19 overall in the 2020 class.
Tight end Michael Mayer received the biggest boost in his overall ranking. He jumped 16 spots to No. 72 overall as the No. 2 tight end. He was named MVP of the 7-on-7 tournament at The Opening Finals.
Offensive tackle Michael Carmody received the biggest drop in the Top 247 for Irish commits. He slipped 13 spots to No. 108 overall as the No. 11 offensive tackle.
Defensive end Rylie Mills rounded out the group of Notre Dame pledges at No. 165 overall as the No. 10 strongside defensive end. He moved up six spots overall.
A notable shift came outside the Top 247 with Notre Dame tight end commit Kevin Bauman losing his fourth star. Now a three-star recruit, Bauman currently sits at No. 517 overall as the No. 18 tight end. In the previous Top 247 update in February, Bauman dropped out of the list to just outside the top 300. Earlier this month, 247Sports pegged Bauman as the No. 9 tight end and No. 317 overall.
