People from across the country took to Twitter on Wednesday after Muffet McGraw announced she was stepping down as Notre Dame's women's basketball head coach.
To the greatest coach I’ve ever had, THANK YOU!! Enjoy retirement ❤️@MuffetMcGraw pic.twitter.com/oVOxIvKejG— Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) April 22, 2020
To a legend—— Jackie Young (@JackieYoung3) April 22, 2020
Thank you. For believing in me. For always pushing me during my three years at Notre Dame. For still checking in on me. For everything. Happy Retirement ☘️ @MuffetMcGraw pic.twitter.com/ILNLbbErLI
Congrats on an amazing career Coach!!! You are the best coach and I’m lucky to have played for you. I love you @MuffetMcGraw ❤️❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/INT7xa3y2R— Marina Mabrey (@mmabrey1) April 22, 2020
. @MuffetMcGraw thank you for everything ☘️ so proud to have been able to play under you. The women’s college basketball world won’t be the same without you on the sideline. But you deserve this retirement, finally won’t have a bunch of 18-22 year olds stressing you out 😅 pic.twitter.com/Cs18bLkI15— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) April 22, 2020
I will never forget that one of my hardest college practices came after a 20+ point win bc @MuffetMcGraw said we should of won by 35+ instead. She was never satisfied & always hungry for more. It wasn’t solely about the margin of victory but moreso holding ourselves accountable— Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) April 22, 2020
To hear this was the hardest news I’ve ever had to endure, I am forever grateful for the love and passion you put into our team every single day. I’m forever grateful for you taking a chance on me to become Irish. Love you long time Coach. ❤️ https://t.co/rn6IvC3yea— Samantha Brunelle (@SamBrunelle_33) April 22, 2020
thirty-three @ndwbb seasons of fearless, competitive, and compassionate leadership. congratulations on your retirement... but you will forever be my ‘Coach’. 🍾🍀💚 @MuffetMcGraw pic.twitter.com/6wcUhASIwe— Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) April 22, 2020
Coach- it’s been an honor. Love you! No one deserves this more than you! 💚 pic.twitter.com/6VUhl1udGI— Michaela Mabrey (@mmabrey23) April 22, 2020
Damn can she get it now?! #GOAT #TBE https://t.co/3mEAzn0X3h— Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) April 23, 2020
What I had to say about @MuffetMcGraw couldn’t fit in a tweet....so here is my tribute to one of the greatest women I know. What Muffet McGraw means to me -- Ruth Riley's tribute to the Notre Dame coach - via @ESPN https://t.co/dDtFBYQpBz— Ruth Riley Hunter (@ruthriley00) April 22, 2020
Your impact stretches well beyond the basketball court...Thank You!! Congrats on your retirement! ❤️☘️ pic.twitter.com/KkHoTBCYPY— Jessica Shepard (@JShepard32) April 22, 2020
Not enough words to express the gratitude and love I have for you @MuffetMcGraw ❤️ Thank you for everything you have passed down to the generations of women you have coached and mentored. We are all stronger, confident women because of you ☘️🙏🏽 https://t.co/qwfYKX2pBp— Kathryn Westbeld (@K_Westbeld33) April 22, 2020
What Knute Rockne did for Notre Dame football, @MuffetMcGraw did for @ndwbb. Not just a national power but more importantly part of mystique and traditions of our great university. Fr Hesburgh and the Lady on the Dome are proud of Muffet. Our friendship will always be special.— Digger Phelps (@DiggerPhelps) April 22, 2020
Amazing run @MuffetMcGraw— Mike Brey (@NDMikeBrey) April 22, 2020
One of the great coaches in ANY sport.
You have been and will continue to be a great friend and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/k4bnjOQMAA
Congratulations on your retirement @MuffetMcGraw #ThankYouMuffet pic.twitter.com/w8X4onYXnc— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 22, 2020
Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/1Z4opfSFXT— UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) April 22, 2020
@MuffetMcGraw thank you for your tireless work in serving our game. Your voice. Your activism for female coaches coaching in our game. Your knowledge. Your winning ways. You are appreciated. And thank you for giving us @IrishCoachIvey! @ndwbb— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 22, 2020
Wow- legend! Congrats on an incredible career and thank you for everything you’ve done for the game, @MuffetMcGraw https://t.co/sLrPdO2JJQ— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) April 22, 2020
My best goes out to @MuffetMcGraw as she represented @ndwbb & @NotreDame in such a classy manner.All of college sports needs more with her principles.A HoFer on/ off the court . May God Bless Muffet in her future endeavors . @sportsiren @RebeccaLobo @richarddeitsch— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 22, 2020
Muffet McGraw has earned legendary status for her tremendous national impact on college basketball—as well as the deep respect and affection of our local community in South Bend. Thank you for your leadership! https://t.co/2rCFb5Juk0— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 22, 2020
It was honor @MuffetMcGraw to be by your side for so many years!!! #frienship #mentor #memories @ndwbb #goat pic.twitter.com/5B0GT6MQ2W— Carol Owens (@GoIrishCoachO) April 22, 2020
Can not adequately put into words all that @MuffetMcGraw has meant to me since I was a young 15 year old kid. Proud to have played for her, proud to have coached along side her but more than anything...thankful. #simplythebest pic.twitter.com/X0RCcGALtZ— Beth Cunningham (@BCunninghamND) April 22, 2020
One of the best decisions of my life was to attend the University of Notre Dame to play for @MuffetMcGraw. You have impacted my life in so many ways. Congrats on an amazing career coach. The greatest to ever do it. Welcome to retirement 🤗💚🍀 pic.twitter.com/2N5CR3yChn— Devereaux Peters (@MsPeters14) April 22, 2020
I am honored to have been able to play for a woman as strong as you. In the short 2 years I’ve been at Notre Dame you’ve taught me so many lessons on and off the court. I am forever grateful to have someone like you as my mentor and coach 🤍☘️ pic.twitter.com/Zgf6M8dWsE— Kay🦋 (@_sheh00ps) April 22, 2020
THANK YOU for pushing me, believing in me, and showing me what leadership looks like. You have changed the game and women’s sports forever. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to pursue my dream. It was an honor playing under you. Congrats on retirement coach☘️💚 #sincerely12 pic.twitter.com/MZopHLRO67— Abby Prohaska (@abbyproha) April 22, 2020
A true class act and amazing role model, coach, and leader. Excited for whatever you choose to do next, Coach! https://t.co/Ytux8s48kb— lili thompson (@Lili_Thompson1) April 22, 2020
To one of the most empowering coaches I’ve ever had. I’m so grateful that you gave me the opportunity to play under you for a year. Thank you for everything coach💚. https://t.co/x9Lh7OLPQ5— DESTINEE👑 (@Destinee24) April 22, 2020
Trying to find the words to describe what playing for @MuffetMcGraw at ND for 4 years meant to me... I wouldn’t be the player or woman I am today without her. She’s the best coach I’ve ever played for. Congrats on an amazing career Coach! 🐐☘️— Lindsay Allen (@LA_Cruisen) April 22, 2020
It was an honor and privilege to play for the best coach in the game! Thank you for being such a huge role model in my life. The game won’t be the same without you. Congrats on your retirement! So very well deserved. Love you @MuffetMcGraw ☘️❤️☘️ pic.twitter.com/cAP3LVx5HM— Brittany (Mallory) March (@mrsbmarch22) April 22, 2020
Thank you, Coach McGraw, for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful for everything you have done for me and for the game. You will always be amazing no matter what you do, and I know you will continue to make your voice heard! #legend ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0L3AS3U9wc— Alli Campbell (@alli_campbell21) April 23, 2020
Congrats to Hall of Famer @MuffetMcGraw '77 on your retirement. From Hawk Hill to the Golden Dome, and stops in between, it's been an amazing ride and we're so very proud!#THWND pic.twitter.com/N5amidktea— SJU Hawks (@SJUHawks) April 22, 2020
