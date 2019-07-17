It's officially watch list season.
Athletic departments across the nation can nominate their running backs for the Doak Walker Award preseason list. On Wednesday, Notre Dame appointed senior Tony Jones Jr. and junior Jafar Armstrong to the 72-player watch list.
An Irish running back has never won the award in its 29-year existence. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor claimed the award last season.
With Dexter Williams expiring his eligibility last year, Armstrong and Jones are in line for expanded roles in 2019. Armstrong, now the presumed starter, turned 72 carries into 383 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 159 yards in 10 games last season.
Jones finished 2018 as ND’s second-leading rusher, tallying 392 yards and three touchdowns on 83 carries. He also recorded six receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Elliott on AFCA Good Works Team List
Former Notre Dame tight end Nic Weishar was one of 22 college football players named to the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Starting Irish safety Jalen Elliott will look to do the same in 2019 after being named to the watch list on Wednesday. The accolade recognizes players that volunteer and make a positive impact off the field.
Elliott led the Irish with four interceptions in 2018. The senior also collected 67 tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Book on Davey O'Brien Award List
Notre Dame's Ian Book was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Davey O'Brien preseason award list on Tuesday. He finished as a semifinalist for the award last year.
The Davey O'Brien Award goes to the nation's best college football quarterback and went to former Oklahoma gunslinger Kyler Murray in 2018. The Davey O'Brien Foundation votes on the winner.
Book displaced Brandon Wimbush as the Irish starting quarterback last season. He brought Notre Dame to its first College Football Playoff appearance following a 12-0 regular season. As a sophomore, Book finished No. 8 in completion percentage and No. 17 in passing efficiency nationally.
Book on Maxwell Award List
Brady Quinn became the last Irish quarterback to earn the Maxwell Award in 2006. Book could join Quinn, becoming one of 80 players named to the Maxwell Award list on Monday.
Because the Maxwell Award goes to the nation's best college football player, former Irish linebacker Manti Te'o also claimed the award in 2012. He's one of two non-quarterbacks to do so since 2005.
Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa garnered the award last season. A panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club vote on the Maxwell Award.
Okwara, Kareem on Bednarik Award List
Notre Dame defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem were two of 80 players named to the Bednarik Award List on Monday.
Given to the nation's best defensive player, the Bednarik Award went to former Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen last season. Te'o became the first and only Irish player to earn the award in 2012. The Maxwell Football Club votes on the award.
As a junior for the Irish last season, Okwara totaled 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 21 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Kareem, also a junior last year, recorded 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.
More Watch Lists
The following preseason award watch lists will also come out this month: Biletnikoff (July 18), Mackey and Rimington (July 19), Thorpe and Butkus (July 22), Outland and Nagurski (July 23), Groza and Ray Guy (July 24), Hornung and Wuerffel (July 25) and Walter Camp (July 26).
