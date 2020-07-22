Jonathan Doerer set the Notre Dame single-season record for points by a kicker last season with 108. Naturally, that production landed him Wednesday on the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza College Place-Kicker Award.
Doerer joined 29 other kickers on the watch list including 2018 winner Andre Szmyt of Syracuse. Two finalists from last season — Iowa’s Keith Duncan and Washington State’s Blake Mazza — also made the list. Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship, now an Indianapolis Colt, won the award last season.
Doerer excelled in 2019 in his first season as the full-time kicker taking over for record-setter Justin Yoon. Doerer made 17 of his 20 field goal attempts including both attempts of 50-plus yards. He also converted on all 57 extra point attempts.
No Notre Dame kicker has won the Lou Groza Award since its creation in 1992.
Three Irish linemen tabbed on Outland Trophy list
Only Alabama was represented on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list more times than Notre Dame.
The 85-man watch list for college football’s top interior lineman, which was released Tuesday, included three Notre Dame offensive linemen: left tackle Liam Eichenberg, left guard Aaron Banks and center Jarrett Patterson. Four Alabama players — three offensive lineman and one defensive tackle — made the list. Ohio State also had three offensive linemen on the watch list.
Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer made the preseason watch list last season. The Irish have had at least two players on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list every year since 2015.
Former Notre Dame tackle George Connor won the first Outland Trophy in 1946. Guard Bill Fischer also won the award in 1948, but an Irish player hasn't taken home the award since defensive end Ross Browner in 1976. Offensive guard Quenton Nelson was a finalist in 2017, but he lost to Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Oregon’s Penei Sewell, now a junior, won the Outland Trophy last season.
Pair of LBs on Nagurski Trophy list
Featuring 98 different players, the preseason watch list for Bronco Nagurski Trophy released Tuesday was quite the catalog.
The long list of potential candidates for the best defensive player in college football included a pair of Notre Dame linebackers: rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and middle linebacker Drew White.
Owusu-Koramoah found his name on the third watch list in the last two weeks. He was previously named to the Butkus (top linebacker) and Chuck Bednarik (outstanding defensive player) award lists.
Owusu-Koramoah and White tied for the team-high with 80 tackles last season.
Only one Notre Dame defender has won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy since its creation in 1993: linebacker Manti Te’o in 2012.
Owusu-Koramoah tabbed on Butkus Award list
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah found his name on another preseason watch list Monday. The Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker, included the Notre Dame rover on the 51-player watch list.
Owusu-Koramoah, a senior, received the nod coming off a breakout 2019 season in which he registered a team-high 54 solo tackles, 80 total tackles (tied for team-high with Drew White), 13.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Owusu-Koramoah was also named to the Chuck Bednarik Award (outstanding defensive player) watch list last week.
The collegiate Butkus Award has been won twice by Irish linebackers since its inception in 1985: Manti Te'o in 2012 and Jaylon Smith in 2015.
Both Te'o and Smith also won the high school version of the Butkus Award, which released a preseason watch list Monday as well. Notre Dame linebacker target Prince Kollie made the 51-player high school watch list.
Davey O'Brien Award includes Book
Preseason honors aren't new for Ian Book.
The Notre Dame senior appeared on three notable watch lists last offseason. He earned preseason recognition from the Davey O'Brien Award, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year Award in 2019.
The Davey O'Brien Award, offered to college football's best quarterback, recognized Book again July 14. He was among 30 to be included on its watch list. He also emerged as a semifinalist for the award in 2018.
In 2019, Book became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to record at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in a season. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts was the only other FBS quarterback to match or surpass those numbers. Book appearing on more watch lists seems likely.
The 16 Davey O'Brien Award semifinalists are slated to be announced on Nov. 10. The three finalists are scheduled to be named on Nov. 24. LSU's Joe Burrow claimed the award in 2019.
Hamilton, Owusu-Koramoah make Bednarik Award list
The Chuck Bednarik Award list, the first watch list released by the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), came out July 13 and included Notre Dame sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton and senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Recognizing the best defensive player in college football, the Bednarik Award went to Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in 2019. Linebacker Manti Teo marks the only Notre Dame player to earn the award, in 2012.
Hamilton and Owusu-Koramoah were among 90 players named to the award list, an impressive feat considering they each had zero career tackles heading into last season. The duo is expected to be featured in the Irish defense in 2020.
Despite playing less than half the snaps behind starting safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman last season, Hamilton recorded a team-high four interceptions in 13 games. He garnered Freshman All-American status from The Athletic. Notre Dame named him Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year at its Echoes Awards in December.
In 13 starts as a junior last season, Owusu-Koramoah tied for a team-high 80 tackles and led the Irish with 13.5 tackles for a loss. He also tallied 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Owusu-Koramoah redshirted as a freshman and missed all but two games the following season after breaking his foot in practice.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award are planned to be announced on Nov. 3. The three finalists are slated to be named on Nov. 23.
More Watch Lists
The NCFAA are unveiling their preseason watch lists from July 13-24. The winner of the awards will be announced on Dec. 10 via the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
The following watch lists will also come out this month: Hornung and Wuerffel (July 23) and Maxwell (July 24).