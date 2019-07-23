The preseason watch list for college football’s best defensive player isn’t exactly a short one.
On Tuesday, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy named 92 players to its watch list. Three Notre Dame defenders made the cut: defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem and safety Alohi Gilman.
Only Alabama, with four, had more players on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State and Iowa State each had three defenders on the list.
Only one Notre Dame defender has won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy since its creation in 1993: linebacker Manti Te’o in 2012.
Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen won the trophy last season.
Offensive linemen Eichenberg, Kraemer on Outland Trophy list
All eight semifinalists for last year’s Outland Trophy, which was won by Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, are no longer in college football.
That means the competition for the top interior lineman in 2019 is wide open.
Two Notre Dame offensive linemen were named to Tuesday’s preseason watch list: left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer.
The watch list of 83 interior linemen includes 32 offensive tackles, 19 defensive tackle, 18 offensive guards and 14 centers.
Former Notre Dame tackle George Connor won the first Outland Trophy in 1946. Guard Bill Fischer also won the award in 1948, but an Irish player hasn't taken home the award since defensive end Ross Browner in 1976.
Jim Thorpe Award puts Gilman on preseason list
No Notre Dame football player has won the Jim Thorpe Award since its inception in 1986. Safety Alohi Gilman will be one of the top Irish candidates to help end that streak this season.
On Monday, the 5-foot-11, 201-pound senior was named on the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list of 46 defensive backs. Gilman finished the 2018 season second on the team with 95 tackles. He also tallied five pass breakups, three tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Former Irish cornerback Julian Love couldn't end ND's Thorpe Award drought last season. He was named as one of three finalists for the honor given to the nation's top defensive back, but Georgia cornerback DeAndre Baker won the award.
Patterson named to Rimington Trophy list
Jarrett Patterson logged zero snaps at center during his 2018 freshman season with Notre Dame.
Yet, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder was one of 80 players named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list on Friday. The award, which started in 2000, goes to the best center in college football. N.C. State’s Garrett Bradbury garnered the accolade last season.
Patterson replaced starting left tackle Liam Eichenberg in mop-up duty against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Florida State. Notre Dame then exuded confidence in Patterson during spring football, switching the redshirt freshman to starting center.
Last year’s Irish starter, Sam Mustipher, expired his eligibility following a season in which he became a Rimington Award finalist. No Notre Dame center has garnered the award.
The uncertainty surrounding senior Trevor Ruhland’s health influenced the Irish to elevate Patterson. The former four-star recruit out of Mission Viejo (Calif.) High made a strong first impression in the spring. His first live snap at center, though, won't come until the Sept. 2 season opener at Louisville.
Kmet named to John Mackey Award list
Another Irish player in line for an expanded role this season will be junior Cole Kmet. The John Mackey Award watch list, released Friday, included the junior in its 60-player ballot.
Slated behind senior starter Alizé Mack, Kmet caught 15 passes for 162 yards in 2018. Last year’s Mackey Award winner, Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson, turned 49 catches into 760 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for a four-yard touchdown before being drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Former Irish tight end Tyler Eifert earned the Mackey Award in 2012. He’s the only Notre Dame player to claim the accolade in its 19-year existence. Kyle Rudolph was one of eight semifinalists as a sophomore in 2009.
Armstrong, Jones on Doak Walker Award list
Athletic departments across the nation can nominate their running backs for the Doak Walker Award preseason list. On Wednesday, Notre Dame appointed senior Tony Jones Jr. and junior Jafar Armstrong to the 72-player watch list.
An Irish running back has never won the award in its 29-year existence. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor claimed the award last season.
With Dexter Williams expiring his eligibility last year, Armstrong and Jones are in line for expanded roles in 2019. Armstrong, now the presumed starter, turned 72 carries into 383 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 159 yards in 10 games last season.
Jones finished 2018 as ND’s second-leading rusher, tallying 392 yards and three touchdowns on 83 carries. He also recorded six receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Elliott on AFCA Good Works Team List
Former Notre Dame tight end Nic Weishar was one of 22 college football players named to the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Starting Irish safety Jalen Elliott will look to do the same in 2019 after being named to the watch list on Wednesday. The accolade recognizes players that volunteer and make a positive impact off the field.
Elliott led the Irish with four interceptions in 2018. The senior also collected 67 tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Book on Davey O'Brien Award List
Notre Dame's Ian Book was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the Davey O'Brien preseason award list on Tuesday. He finished as a semifinalist for the award last year.
The Davey O'Brien Award goes to the nation's best college football quarterback and went to former Oklahoma gunslinger Kyler Murray in 2018. The Davey O'Brien Foundation votes on the winner.
Book displaced Brandon Wimbush as the Irish starting quarterback last season. He brought Notre Dame to its first College Football Playoff appearance following a 12-0 regular season. As a sophomore, Book finished No. 8 in completion percentage and No. 17 in passing efficiency nationally.
Book on Maxwell Award List
Brady Quinn became the last Irish quarterback to earn the Maxwell Award in 2006. Book could join Quinn, becoming one of 80 players named to the Maxwell Award list on Monday.
Because the Maxwell Award goes to the nation's best college football player, former Irish linebacker Manti Te'o also claimed the award in 2012. He's one of two non-quarterbacks to do so since 2005.
Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa garnered the award last season. A panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club vote on the Maxwell Award.
Okwara, Kareem on Bednarik Award List
Notre Dame defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem were two of 80 players named to the Bednarik Award List on Monday.
Given to the nation's best defensive player, the Bednarik Award went to former Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen last season. Te'o became the first and only Irish player to earn the award in 2012. The Maxwell Football Club votes on the award.
As a junior for the Irish last season, Okwara totaled 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 21 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Kareem, also a junior last year, recorded 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.
More Watch Lists
The following preseason award watch lists will also come out this month: Outland and Nagurski (July 23), Groza and Ray Guy (July 24), Hornung and Wuerffel (July 25) and Walter Camp (July 26).
