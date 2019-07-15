It's officially watch list season.
Three Notre Dame football players — quarterback Ian Book and defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem — were named to preseason watch lists on Monday. Book most notably was one of 80 players named to the Maxwell Award's list.
The Maxwell Award goes to the nation's best college football player. Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa garnered the award last season. A panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, NCAA head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club vote on the Maxwell Award.
Brady Quinn marks the last Irish quarterback to receive the honor in 2006. Former Irish linebacker Manti Te'o claimed the award in 2012. He's one of two non-quarterbacks to do so since 2005.
Okwara and Kareem were two of 80 players named to the Bednarik Award list. Given to the nation's best defensive player, the Bednarik Award went to former Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen last season. Te'o became the first and only Irish player to earn the award in 2012. The Maxwell Football Club votes on the award.
Book displaced Brandon Wimbush as the Irish starting quarterback last season. He brought Notre Dame to its first College Football Playoff appearance following a 12-0 regular season. As a sophomore, Book finished No. 8 in completion percentage and No. 17 in passing efficiency nationally.
As a junior for the Irish last season, Okwara totaled 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 21 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Kareem, also a junior last year, recorded 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The following preseason award watch lists will also come out this month: Davey O'Brien (July 16), Doak Walker (July 17), Biletnikoff (July 18), Mackey and Rimington (July 19), Thorpe and Butkus (July 22), Outland and Nagurski (July 23), Groza and Ray Guy (July 24), Hornung and Wuerffel (July 25) and Walter Camp (July 26).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.