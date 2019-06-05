Notre Dame has never signed a five-star wide receiver under head coach Brian Kelly.
Jordan Johnson might put an end to that drought.
Rivals bumped the St. Louis DeSmet product to five-star status in its updated rankings this week. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder now ranks as the recruiting site’s No. 4 receiver and No. 19 overall player. He ascended 40 spots overall.
None of the 29 receivers to sign under Kelly ranked top 55 overall in their recruiting class on either Rivals or 247Sports. The highest finisher among the 29 was Javon McKinley (2016), who placed 59 overall on Rivals. Davonte Neal (2012), Justin Brent (2014) and McKinley are the only receivers to finish their class among the top 112 overall on both Rivals and 247Sports.
Eight of Notre Dame's 11 verbal commits for 2020 appeared in the updated Rivals 250 rankings. Five of those eight were named in the top 85 overall players.
Honolulu St. Louis' Jordan Botelho, a drop defensive end prospect, might be Notre Dame's most polarizing commit. The 6-3, 230-pounder had not been ranked in the Rivals top 250 until this week. Rivals bumped Botelho to four-star status, ranking him as its No. 17 outside linebacker and No. 214 overall player. 247Sports considers Botelho a four-star recruit, slating him as its No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 36 overall player.
Quarterback Drew Pyne and tight end Kevin Bauman dropped more than any other Irish commit. Pyne descended 10 spots overall to No. 82 is now Rivals' No. 5 pro-style quarterback. Bauman also dropped 10 spots to No. 121 overall. Rivals considers the Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic product as the No. 4 tight end.
Rivals' No. 3 tight end, Michael Mayer, made the biggest jump among Notre Dame's verbal pledges. He ascended 55 spots overall to No. 71. Phoenix Pinnacle's Tosh Baker remained as Rivals' No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 51 overall player.
Running back Chris Tyree and strongside defensive end Rylie Mills descended four and six spots overall, respectively. Tyree now ranks as Rivals' No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 64 overall player. Rivals pegs Mills as its No. 10 SDE and No. 161 overall player.
Notre Dame has received campus visits from the following uncommitted targets in the Rivals top 250 rankings: WR Michael Redding III (No. 34), SDE Darrion Henry (No. 45), OT Andrew Gentry (No. 54), CB Clark Phillips III (No. 59), WR Jalen McMillan (No. 63), S Lathan Ransom (No. 70), APB AJ Henning (No. 84), OLB Kalel Mullings (No. 106), CB Enzo Jennings (No. 122), OT Roger Rosengarten (No. 124), WR Maliq Carr (No. 155), OLB Jaheim Thomas (No. 163) and ILB Cody Simon (No. 187).
The following Irish 2020 commits did not appear in the Rivals 250 rankings: defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, strongside defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger and long snapper Alex Peitsch.
Rivals ranks Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class at No. 6 nationally. The updated rankings can be found here.
Jordan Botelho was invited to the 2019 Opening Final later this year after a good showing at the Oakland Regional earlier this year. If he shows good against some of the country's best at the Final, he will probably move up in ranking.
