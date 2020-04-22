In a statement, LCI called ASA's version of events revisionist history, saying the allegations "have no basis in law and fact and LCI is confident that it will ultimately prevail."
In its press statement, LCI said the company is "an innovative leader in control systems" and that its product was fully developed years before Smith came to work for the company.
"Since the outset of his employment in 2018, LCI has not allowed Mr. Smith to participate, in any substantive way, in the ongoing development and refinement of OneControl," the statement said. "Mr. Smith has not shared any of ASA’s trade secrets or confidential information in his work for LCI, and LCI has always admonished him not to do so."
Elkhart-based ASA Electronics has accused LCI of poaching two employees who then delivered to their new bosses stolen trade secrets about a system ASA developed that allows consumers to control RV functions from a smartphone.
The lawsuit alleges Lippert CEO Jason Lippert, angry that ASA’s product was outperforming his company’s version, personally hired away the employees to help stifle the competition from the smaller company.
ASA first filed a complaint in Elkhart Circuit Court in early 2018, alleging violations of Indiana’s Uniform Trade Secrets Act and the former employees’ non-compete and non-disclosure agreements. A judge has already granted ASA a preliminary injunction that forbids a key former employee from continuing to work on similar products at LCI while the lawsuit plays out.
But in its latest salvo of court filings earlier this month, ASA added an allegation of fraud by LCI and the former employees and demanded a jury levy monetary damages against Jason Lippert as a punishment for misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.