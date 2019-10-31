WHO: Notre Dame (4-0-0) vs. Minnesota (3-3-0).
WHERE: 3M Arena at Mariucci (10,000), Minneapolis, Minn.
WHEN: Friday at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday at 5 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network Friday; FOX Sports North Saturday.
RADIO: WZOC-FM (94.3) and und.com.
STREAMING: FOX Sports App Friday; FOX Sports Go Saturday.
RANKINGS: Irish No. 5 in USCHO.com (media) and No. 4 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) polls. … Golden Gophers receiving votes in media poll.
RECAPS: Notre Dame coming off 5-2, 6-4 sweep at home against Lake Superior State; Minnesota was swept by Minnesota Duluth 5-2 and 2-0.
RIVALRY: Gophers went 3-2 in five meetings last season to improve to 30-20-3 in series that began in 1925. … Irish won Big Ten Tournament semifinal 2-1 in overtime last March 16.
SHAVINGS: Coach Jeff Jackson’s Irish enter opening Big Ten series with nation’s top offense, averaging 5.25 goals in four games, and their scoring margin (goals for-goals against) of 2.75 is second best. … Notre Dame power play ranks No. 1 at 33.3 percent (5 of 15) and penalty kills tied for ninth at 90.9 percent (one goal in 11 attempts). … Center Mike O’Leary and right wing/captain Cal Burke, who each have four goals and seven assists for 11 points and share nation’s lead at 2.75 points a game, are the No. 1 and No. 2 Big Ten Stars this week. … Senior goalie Cale Morris likely will get Friday start after making his season debut in 6-4 Saturday victory over Lake Superior, though freshman and Minnesota native Ryan Bischel (2.00 average, .929 save percentage in three games) could see action. … Sophomore forward Sammy Walker leads coach Bob Motzko’s Gophers with four goals and seven points. … Freshman Jared Moe (2.01 average) and junior Jack LaFontaine (3.43) have each played three games in net.
QUOTING JACKSON: “The guys understand the challenge ahead of us. The conference is going to be very challenging again.”
QUOTING O’LEARY: “A lot of credit to my linemates — I think each one of us brings something different. ‘Theis’ (left wing Colin Theisen, who has seven points) is a physical guy; Cal is super fast and he dogs pucks. And I just try to get to the net and create a little havoc.”
— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.