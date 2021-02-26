EAST LANSING, Mich. – At least when the Notre Dame’s hockey team is wearing its road blues this season, the Fighting Irish aren’t singing them.
A meager 3-10-1 at their home Lefty Smith Rink during this crazy COVID-19 season, coach Jeff Jackson’s team improved to 8-2-1 on the road Friday night as senior goalie Dylan St. Cyr made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career with a 2-0 Big Ten Conference victory over Michigan State at the Clarence “Biggie” Munn Ice Arena.
The Irish, 0-3-1 coming into the game, got goals from freshman left wing Landon Slaggert at 4:31 of the second period and an insurance goal by his linemate, junior right wing Alex Steeves, at 11:24 of the third period against MSU freshman goalie Pierce Charleson, who stopped 31 other Irish shots after he got the starting nod from MSU coach Danton Cole for the first time this season.
“I thought we played a patience game — they’re a tough team to play against,” said Jackson, a former backup goalie at Michigan State in the 1970s for the late Ron Mason. “They are good defensively and don’t give you a lot. We were patient, waited for our chances and scored a couple of timely goals. And Dylan played well in goal and gave us a chance to win the game.”
The 5-foot-9 St. Cyr, who hails from Northville, Michigan, an hour’s drive from East Lansing, lowered his goals-against average to 2.52 and raised his saves percentage to .915 with the shutout. It was his 11th start in the last 12 Irish games. On Dec. 12 at the Lefty Smith Rink, St. Cyr shut out Ohio State 3-0 with 20 saves.
Steeves’ goal, his team-leading 14th of the season, came at 11:24, almost two minutes after an apparent tying goal by MSU’s Nicolas Muller at 9:26 was disallowed when officials determined the Spartans were offsides bringing the puck into the offensive zone.
Jackson asked for a video review after Notre Dame’s director of hockey operations Nick Siegiej thought he had video evidence in the press box that the Spartans entered the zone before the puck. After a review, the officials concurred.
“Jack (Ceglarski, the team’s volunteer assistant coach) mentioned it on the bench and radioed up to Nick to take a look at it,” Jackson said, “and he (Siegiej) said challenge it.”
Landon Slaggert also had an assist on Steeves' goal for a two-point night. Irish senior defenseman Matt Hellickson, playing in his 142nd consecutive game since arriving on campus, assisted on both goals.
The fourth-place Irish (11-12-2 overall, 9-10-2 Big Ten) and sixth-place Spartans (8-14-2 overall, 5-13-1 Big Ten) conclude their series Saturday at 3 p.m. Notre Dame then heads back to the Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena for an expected March 5-6 series with Penn State, which has not played since an overtime loss to the Irish in University Park on Jan. 29 because of COVID-19 issues. The Irish then will host the Big Ten Tournament March 14-16.
The Irish outshot the Spartans in the scoreless first period 8-6, but Michigan State had the best scoring chances. Charlie Combs, a grad transfer left wing from Bemidji State, had a partial breakaway but St. Cyr made the save at 9:58. Then at 13:18, Combs had another good look but shot the puck wide after St. Cyr made a save on defenseman Dennis Cesana’s shot.
Notre Dame’s best scoring chance came at 18:21 when sophomore center Trevor Janicke took a shot from 20 feet out in the slot, but Charleson made a pad save to keep it scoreless.
The shots picked up in the second period as each team tested the other’s goalie 15 times. But Notre Dame got the only goal at 4:31 when Slaggert beat Charleson from close in. Hellickson and Nick Leivermann got assists on the goal that put the Irish up 1-0.
Each team killed off a penalty. First, Charleson made four saves – two against Alex Steeves and others by Landon Slaggert and Leivermann – with Michigan State’s Kyle Haskins off for tripping at 6:51. After the penalty expired, St. Cyr made three big saves on Haskins, Cesana and Haskins again prior to the media timeout at 11:21.
Hellickson was sent off for holding at 13:47, but St. Cyr stopped Cesana and Josh Nodler to keep his teammates ahead by one going into the third period.
The Irish got an early power-play opportunity when Tommy Apap went off for hooking at 1:12 but couldn’t score.
St. Cyr then made saves on Apap and Mitchell Lewandowski before Notre Dame’s Max Ellis was called for holding at 4:11. St. Cyr stopped two Nodler shots and then denied Nicolas Muller at 5:44 during the penalty kill.
After Muller’s apparent tying goal at 9:26 was waved off, the Irish didn’t waste much time getting the insurance goal they needed when Landon Slaggert fed Steeves in the left circle and the junior right wing gave the Irish the breathing room they needed at 11:24.
NOTRE DAME 2, MICHIGAN STATE 0
At Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich.
Notre Dame 0 1 1—2
Michigan State 0 0 0—0
First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Notre Dame 0-0, Michigan State 0-0.
Second Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 6 (Matt Hellickson, Nick Leivermann) EV 4:31. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (1-2), Michigan State 1-2 (1-2).
Third Period—2. Notre Dame, Alex Steeves 14 (Landon Slaggert, Matt Hellickson) EV 11:24. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (2-4), Michigan State 1-2 (2-4).
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 33 (8-15-10), Michigan State 27 (6-15-6). Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Dylan St. Cyr 27 (6-15-6), Michigan State, Pierce Charleson 31 (8-14-9). Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 0 of 2, Michigan State 0 of 2. Faceoffs won—Notre Dame 22 (5-11-6), Michigan State 24 (5-10-9). Blocked shots—Notre Dame 6 (3-1-2), Michigan State 7 (2-1-4). Referees—Barry Pochmara and Ken Anderson. Linesmen—Pat Richardson and Nick Huff.
Records—Notre Dame 11-12-2 (9-10-2 Big Ten), Michigan State 7-14-2 (5-13-1 Big Ten).