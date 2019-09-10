Former Notre Dame women’s basketball standout Krissi Davis, a two-time team MVP, died unexpectedly last Friday, at the age of 51, the Indianapolis Star has reported.
Before being part of Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw’s first Irish recruiting class, Davis led her 1987 undefeated Noblesville (Ind.) team to a state championship.
According to the Star, Davis had just celebrated her birthday last Wednesday.
The 5-foot-9 Davis was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 after scoring a school record 1,269 career points at Noblesville.
“On the court, Krissi was a very competitive and intense player, but off the court she was a lot of fun to be around,” McGraw told the Star. “She had a great sense of humor and you could always count on her to diffuse a pressure situation with a witty or sarcastic comment.”
“She was a good friend to everyone who knew her,” McGraw said, “and she will be missed by the entire Notre Dame family.”
Davis graduated in 1991 as the program’s seventh all-time leading scorer with 1,194 points
Davis graduated with a computer science degree from Notre Dame and worked for Mike Davis at the family business Davis-Haslam (wholesale industrial equipment and supplies) for 25 years.
A viewing for Davis will be held Friday at Our Lady of Grace Church (Noblesville) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with mass following and entombment at 4:30 p.m. A celebration of life will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Noblesville Elks Lodge.
