SOUTH BEND — It has been quite a week on the ice for South Bend’s Landon Slaggert.
On Tuesday night, the son of Notre Dame associate head hockey coach Andy Slaggert earned a gold medal as Team USA won the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Alberta.
Saturday night, Slaggert, a freshman left wing, returned to the Irish lineup after missing four games because of the tournament and scored a pair of goals to match fellow freshman left wing Grand Silianoff and No. 18 Notre Dame began the second half of the season with a 5-4 non-conference victory over Arizona State on the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Sophomore center Jesse Lansdell scored the eventual game-winning goal for coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish (5-5-1) at 3:04 of the third period. It came just 1:02 after Silianoff’s second goal of the game had given the Irish a 5-3 lead. Senior goalie Dylan St. Cyr made 25 saves, and sophomore right wing Max Ellis added a pair of assists.
Freshman Matthew Kopperud, who scored four goals against the Irish when the teams split a two-game series in South Bend in early December, added his ninth and 10th goals of the season for coach Greg Powers’ Sun Devils (4-9-2). Michael Mancinelli scored in the second period and Johnny Walker scored at 6:08 of the third period to cut the Irish lead to the final margin. Walker finished with three points on the night and teammate James Sanchez had three assists.
Arizona State pulled goalie Evan Debrouwer with 1:34 left in regulation but the Irish held off the Sun Devils. Notre Dame outshot Arizona State 41-29 and prevailed 34-23 in faceoffs. But the Irish again were held scoreless on four power-play attempts while surrendering two power-play goals to Kopperud in the first period.
The teams conclude their two-game series Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.
NOTRE DAME 5, ARIZONA STATE 4
At Smith Rink/Compton Ice Arena, South Bend
Arizona State 2-1-1—4
Notre Dame 2-1-2—5
First Period—Scoring: 1. Arizona State, Matthew Kopperud 9 (Jacob Semik, James Sanchez) PPG 2:32. 2. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 2 (unassisted) EV 4:15. 3. Notre Dame, Grant Silianoff 3 (Max Ellis, Michael Graham) EV 12:20. 4. Arizona State, Matthew Kopperud 10 (Johnny Walker, James Sanchez) PPG 14:09. Penalties: Arizona State 1-2, Notre Dame 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 5. Notre Dame, Landon Slaggert 3 (Alex Steeves) EV 3:51. 6. Michael Mancinelli 3 (Jacob Wilson, Johnny Walker) EV 6:52. Penalties (total): Arizona State 3-6 (4-8), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).
Third Period—Scoring: 7. Notre Dame, Grant Silianoff 4 (Max Ellis) EV 2:02. 8. Notre Dame, Jesse Lansdell 1 (Ryder Rolston, Solag Bakich) EV 3:04. 9. Arizona State, Johnny Walker 2 (James Sanchez) EV 6:08. Penalties (total): Arizona State 1-2 (5-10), Notre Dame 0-0 (3-6).
Power-play opportunities—Arizona State 2 of 2, Notre Dame 0 of 4. Faceoffs won—Arizona State 23 (6-8-9), Notre Dame 34 (12-11-11). Blocked shots—Arizona State 20, Notre Dame 7. Shots on goal—Arizona State 29 (13-7-9), Notre Dame 41 (11-13-17). Goalie saves—Arizona State, Evan Debrouwer 36 (9-12-15), Notre Dame, Dylan St. Cyr 25 (11-6-8). Records—Arizona State 4-9-2, Notre Dame 5-5-1. Referees—Sean Fernandez and Brett Sheva. Linesmen—Riley Bowles and Bill Hancock.