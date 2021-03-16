Fourteen Notre Dame football draft hopefuls will have more than NFL scouts, coaches and personnel types watching them March 31, when the school holds its Pro Day.
NBCSN will televise the on-field testing and drills live from the Irish Athletics Center from 11 a.m. to noon EDT.
NBC Sports commentators and ND Irish alumni Jac Collinsworth and Corey Robinson will host the one-hour live broadcast on-site. NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms will provide analysis remotely.
The event is not open to the public and because of COVID-19 protocols, the media will not be able to attend in person either.
The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.
The 14 Notre Dame players set to participate March 31 are:
QB Ian Book, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, OL Liam Eichenberg, TE Tommy Tremble, OL Aaron Banks, DL Daelin Hayes, DB Shaun Crawford, OL Robert Hainsey, OL Tommy Kraemer, CB Nick McCloud, WR Javon McKinley, DL Ade Ogundeji, WR Ben Skowronek and TE Brock Wright.
The event will double as a modified version of the NFL Scouting Combine for 11 former Irish players — all accept Crawford, McCloud and Wright. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL Combine won’t include in-person workouts in Indianapolis this year. Instead, the NFL will rely on pro days hosted by colleges.
The 11 Irish invitees to this year’s combine bring opportunities for online interviews with NFL personnel, limited in-person medical exams and online psychological testing. Only Ohio State, with 14, had more players invited than Notre Dame’s 11.