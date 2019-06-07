Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse outleaned Michigan State’s Justine Kiprotich by three-one thousandths of a second (.003) to win the men’s 1500-meter run at the NCAA outdoor track championships Friday night.
Nuguse, a sophomore, closed quickly on the homestretch and just nipped the Spartan senior as they each crossed the finish line on the University of Texas track in Austin, Tex.
Nuguse’s winning time was 3:41.381. Kiprotich was timed in 3:41.384.
In one of track’s premier events, Nuguse led much of the way, before Kiprotich and Wisconsin’s Oliver Hoare swept past on the backstretch of the final lap.
Kiprotich appeared to pull away around the last curve and had a four meter lead, but Nuguse — from Louisville, Ky. — charged hard down the last 70 meters and passed Kiprotich on the inside, just as they reached the finish line.
Nuguse was also a member of Notre Dame’s national champion distance medley relay during the indoor track season.
