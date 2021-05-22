Notre Dame moved into the college softball NCAA Lexington Regional final with a decisive 12-3 five-inning victory over regional top-seed and host Kentucky Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky dropped into a loser’s bracket game Saturday evening, meeting the winner of Miami Ohio vs. Northwestern.
The winner of that game will meet the 33-13 Irish at noon Sunday, with an if-necessary game to follow.
Senior Morgan Ryan (4-1) earned the win, throwing 4.2 innings and allowing just two hits, also going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs at the plate. Her three-run homer was the beginning of Notre Dame’s 12 unanswered runs beginning in the second.
The win marks Notre Dame’s largest NCAA Tournament win margin since 2015, and the first run-rule victory for the Irish in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Notre Dame advances to its 11th regional final in head coach Deanna Gumpf’s tenure.
Saturday’s victory over No. 14-overall-seed Kentucky also marks the highest-ranked win for the Irish since 2019 (March 16 win over No. 3 Florida State).
The last time Notre Dame won its first two games in a regional weekend to advance directly to the final was in 2005.
Saturday saw a career showing from Ryan, who entered in relief in the first inning. In her first plate appearance, she hit the first home run of her career, a three-run shot to tie the game. She added a double, and herself again scored on a wild pitch. Junior Emma Clark was also strong in the box for Notre Dame, going 3-4 at the plate and stealing a base to allow senior Abby Sweet to steal home in the fifth inning.
ND wins opener
Leea Hanks played the hero for the Irish Friday.
Hanks blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to rally the Irish past Miami (Ohio) 3-2 in a first-round game of the NCAA Tournament in the Lexington Regional.
Miami took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the fourth frame off Irish starter Payton Tidd. Tidd was replaced by Alexis Holloway who went the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run.
Holloway improved her season mark to 14-7. She allowed just two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
The Irish won despite being outhit 6-4. Sarah Genz led the offense for the Irish with two hits.
Kentucky topped Northwestern 3-2 in the opener Friday as Autumn Humes fired a complete game. She allowed just one earned run to improve to 21-7.
Kentucky freshman Erin Coffel was 0-2 with a walk. The former Bremen High School star is the starting shortstop for the Wildcats.