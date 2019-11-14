COLLEGE HOCKEY
WHO: Notre Dame (7-0-1, 3-0-1-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (5-5-0, 0-2-0-0 Big Ten)
WHERE: Sen. Herb Kohl Center (15,237), Madison, Wis.
WHEN: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.
TV: FOX Sports Wisconsin Friday.
STREAMING: BTN+ and FOX Sports Go APP.
RADIO: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com.
RANKINGS: Notre Dame No. 3 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) and No. 4 in USCHO.com (media) polls; Wisconsin No. 15 in both.
RECAPS: Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish coming off 3-2 (OT) and 2-1 come-from-behind Big Ten Conference victories over Ohio State last Friday and Saturday at home. … Tony Granato’s Badgers were swept at league rival Penn State two weeks ago and followed with 5-2 victory, 5-2 loss at Omaha in non-league play last weekend.
RIVALRY: Badgers lead series 41-23-8, including 20-11-2 in Madison.
SHAVINGS: Notre Dame’s 7-0-1 start is best in program history. … Irish 23-0-1 over past two seasons when scoring at least three goals. … Notre Dame averages 4.13 goals per game (fifth nationally) and is allowing just 2.25 (17th). … Goalie Cale Morris earned Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week with 1.46 goals-against average and .942 saves percentage and is now 50-21-5 as starter. … Captain Cal Burke (4-9-13) paces team in scoring, one point more than linemate Mike O’Leary (5-7-12). … Irish rank second nationally in penalty kill, allowing one goal in 24 opponent power-play attempts (95.8 percent). … In 10 games, Badgers have scored 37 goals (10th) and given up 37 (50th). … Wisconsin’s forwards Alex Turcotte and Cole Caufield were fifth (Los Angeles) and 15th (Montreal) picks in last June’s NHL Entry Draft. … Caufield leads Wisconsin with eight goals, two more than Turcotte and they each have 12 points. … Defense led by junior Wyatt Kalynuk (1-8-9) and sophomore K’Andre Miller (3-1-4). … Goalie Daniel Lebedeff has 3.60 average and .887 saves percentage in 10 games.
QUOTING JACKSON: “When you are winning, it makes it a lot easier, but you just don’t want to get comfortable. … This will be a different type of challenge as far as playing a very good offensive team (that is) highly skilled (and) fast. … Their freshmen have created a buzz around their program.”
– John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.