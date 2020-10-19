SOUTH BEND — Two teens have been arrested on gun and drug charges after being involved in a chase with Indiana State Police troopers on Sunday.
The incident started around noon Sunday near the on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Swygart Avenue when a trooper tried to make a traffic stop for a moving violation. The driver fled when the trooper turned on his emergency lights and tried to make a traffic stop, but the chase quickly ended when the driver crashed into a concrete foundation near the intersection of Walnut and Calvert streets.