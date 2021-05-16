SOUTH BEND — The Notre Dame women’s team beat Virginia, 13-8, in the second round of the NCAA Division I Championships on Sunday in South Bend.
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-6) will face off with No. 4 Boston College in the NCAA quarterfinals this weekend.
With the victory, Notre Dame (11-6) has earned its fifth trip to the NCAA Quarterfinals (2002, 2006, 2009, 2016, 2021) and will meet #4 Boston College next weekend (May 22 or 23). The Irish will be aiming to reach the National Semifinals for just the second time in program history (2006). Date, time and coverage for that matchup is still to be announced.
“Today was another total-team effort that was led by our graduates and seniors and their unwavering belief in where this program is going,” said Irish head coach Christine Halfpenny. “I think the performance today and the outcome we earned came off of an incredible week of preparation. I’m really proud of this group, who has now played every ACC program except for Virginia Tech twice this season. That in and of itself has given us incredible experience as we moved into tournament play. To get back to the quarterfinals was a goal for this team, and to do it on our home field this weekend was special.”
The Irish outscored Virginia 7-2 in the first half thanks to three goals from Jackie Wolack, two goals from Madison Ahern and scores from Maddie Howe and Samantha Lynch.
The two teams matched with six goals a piece in the second half but Notre Dame’s lead was too much for Virginia to overcome.
Andi Aldave and Kasey Choma scored in the second period for the Irish. Howe added two more goals to bring her game total to three. Wolack scored her fourth goal of the contest and Ahern netted a goal with 9:29 remining to secure a hat trick.
Ashlyn McGovern led Virginia with four goals. Bridget Deehan made 10 saves in goal for the Irish.