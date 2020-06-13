Minus the check-in kiosks and Transportation Security Administration agents, the Gumpf house on Cedar Street every spring resembles the South Bend International Airport terminal.
Deanna, the mother, rolls out luggage for another trip with the Notre Dame softball team, where she recently completed her 18th season as head coach. John, the father, is always hustling off to somewhere while balancing his role as assistant athletic director/head baseball coach at South Bend Saint Joseph High School.
Brady, the son and graduated high school senior, bangs around every morning making sure he’s got all his gear for another day of school at Saint Joseph, then a game later that night as the starting catcher.
And Tatum, the daughter who will be a high school freshman in fall, constantly collects what she needs before another Atlantic Coast Conference weekend road trip with mom, or joining her father and brother for a Northern Indiana Conference game up at Northfield Athletic Complex.
The four are constantly coming or going. Often in pairs. Sometimes separately. Rarely all together. Home from a road trip or leaving on another. Pulling their bags behind them or slung over their shoulders. Personal calendars getting checked and rechecked. Making sure everything and everybody is on time. Phones receiving quick charges before being put back to use. Parents and children passing in the kitchen or the driveway long enough for a hello or a see you soon.
From February through May and even June, their front door was a revolving one.
“We,” John said, “never saw each other.”
Spring sports in the Gumpf house is a way of life. Their life. Without it, they’re lost. That was the case when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the Irish softball season 24 games in and canceled the high school baseball season before it got going.
The Gumpfs know all about dealing with tough losses. Extra-inning losses. Tournament losses. Those are rough. They take a few hours, sometimes even a few days, before life gets back on track. Those were nothing compared to the three months of no high school baseball, no college softball, no road trips, no practices and no games. No anything.
“It was as bad as losing your last game,” Deanna said. “It takes a toll. It felt like everything was just taken. It was horrible.”
Horrible in that the family had no reference point on how to handle it. The kids certainly didn’t know; the parents didn’t either. The pandemic pushed them together at a time of year when they often were apart. Together for days on end, they had to figure it all out, but not before battling some real and raw feelings. Like those travelers waiting on that flight that just won’t show, they ran through every emotion. Frustration. Anger. Agitation. Fear. Hope.
“We all lost our seasons,” John said. “That put a little extra stress in the household.”
It also forced them to deal with something else.
“We went through depression,” Deanna said. “We all knew exactly what we were supposed to be doing, and none of us were doing it. There was a lot of sadness.”
Sadness that lingered for more than a few days. Weeks, even months after the pandemic commenced, nothing still felt right, even if it started to feel better. When the fog finally started to lift, the four had to focus on what the pandemic gave them, not what it took away. Deanna made sure of that.
“Once you get past that, it’s like, ‘Wow, there are a lot of cool things that are happening for us right now.’”
Everything ends
Deanna was 2,100 miles away in Santa Barbara, California when the pandemic’s effects on the sports world started to snowball. Notre Dame (13-9) had just started playing its best softball and was an hour from pre-game meal before another game when the plug was pulled.
“I kind of felt like, ‘Here we go; we’re kind of getting back in the swing of things,’” Deanna said of her team mustering some much-needed momentum with a win the previous night. “It was kind of exciting. Then we get the call. It all kind of happened within a two-hour span.
“It was such a weird deal.”
John was back home in Indiana putting the final touches on plans for open tryouts. Saint Joseph was coming off a 22-4 year last spring, one that saw the Indians win a sectional title and finish ranked ninth in the state. They returned seven seniors, including Brady in the clean-up/catcher’s spot. John couldn’t wait to get rolling, even if that meant waiting out a pandemic delay, which back then felt like it would be like only a passing shower. Just wait it out, and then they could play ball.
“At the very beginning, you were very hopeful, like, ‘OK, it’s just a little hiccup; we’ll get back,’” John said. “Then the way this thing took over, it was shocking when they said that spring sports were done.”
Brady was in his own world when everything unraveled. He was thinking about stuff that high school seniors think about — prom, graduation, spending one final summer with his buddies before making the five-minute drive to summer school at Notre Dame, where he’ll play baseball. He wasn’t thinking about not having his senior season, until there was no season.
“We had a different team than last year, but we still would’ve been good,” Brady said. “I had high expectations for us. It would’ve been interesting to see what we would’ve done.”
Instead, Brady was left with only memories of last June’s 8-3 regional final loss to Andrean on a sun-splashed Monday at Griffith High School. Brady did his part that day with a three-run home run that finally landed somewhere in the school’s back parking lot. But in his last at-bat, the last time he’d step out of the box and see his dad at third base flashing the signs, Brady struck out. On three pitches.
Brady remained hopeful in the spring that the Indians might find a way to play a few games, but often found himself not caring as much as he cared the previous three springs. If it was cold outside, he didn’t wish for warmer weather. If it snowed, he didn’t want it to be sunny.
The worse the weather, the better Brady felt. Like, we can’t play today anyway, so let the weather do what it wants.
“My dad told me that out of our first 10 games, at least five would have been canceled because of weather,” Brady said. “I was like, be cold and snow as long as you want, because we’re not doing anything.”
Brady admitted that when the state finally made the call to cancel spring sports in early April, he wrestled with his emotions. There were tough talks with his dad, talks with his mom about finding a proverbial silver lining. There even were tears. He wanted this season for the Indians to make a run at their first Class 3A state championship since 2017. But he also wanted it for himself, and for his dad. Maybe win a Northern Indiana Conference title for him. Hit some dingers for him. Chase another state title.
When mom’s out at softball, the boys in the house had baseball. That was theirs.
“It would have been cool to end my high school career with my dad as my coach,” Brady said.
“I was looking forward to seeing him progress his senior year,” John said of what would’ve been his 14th season as head coach.
This weekend would’ve been semistate Saturday for baseball. Maybe the Indians still would’ve been playing; maybe they would’ve long packed it in. But another spring weekend off the books helps bring a little normalcy back for the Gumpfs. It’s one more weekend closer to where they don’t look at the day and the date and wonder what might have been or where they might have been.
“We’re looking forward to when spring can be over so we can be like, ‘OK, now we can pretend that it’s actually the offseason,’” Deanna said. “It’s been a little bit crazy.”
A new connection
How crazy has spring been at the Gumpf house? Consider this — before the pandemic forced the four together for the last three months, they never before spent so much time around one another in the spring as they did this one. Every day. Every hour. Every week. Every month.
When Tatum was born, Deanna was on the road recruiting two weeks later. She’s a mom first and second, but she’s also a coach who’s won more than 750 games. Even when she was home in spring, she wasn’t really home. She was living and breathing and thinking softball. A lot of wins takes a lot of her time.
“It’s just the way it is,” Deanna said.
No sports, no road trips, no schedules, no film to watch, no nothing to do for baseball or softball left the Gumpfs time for one another. Days are spent on laptops — the kids on theirs doing school work. Mom and dad on theirs with Zoom calls. Family dinners, long a spring rumor, became routine. So did television. And binge-watching Netflix. Deanna just finished the series Outer Banks.
John insists that his lawn has never looked so good. He also found himself cleaning out boxes in the basement that have sat untouched for over a decade. Nights meant getting out for a walk or gathering around the backyard fire pit.
The more time the Gumpfs spent around one another at a time when they often spent none, the more they learned to like it. Even love it. At a time of the year when they often went their separate ways with sports, they finally became a four-season family.
“I don’t know if it was that good,” John joked. “We butted heads for a while. But it has been nice to spend this time together.”
“It was so weird,” Brady said. “I was like, I’m not used to seeing all of you this much. I got used to it.”
“We never realized how busy we were until we weren’t busy,” Deanna said. “It’s just what we did. You don’t realize how much you’re not communicating until you’re communicating all the time.
“This was a really cool thing for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.