There will be spectators allowed this spring at Notre Dame sporting events, but they will start with a narrow band of people eligible to do so.
Initially, that would include only guests of competing Notre Dame student-athletes and coaches as well as current Notre Dame, Holy Cross and Saint Mary’s College students. A university release distributed on Wednesday said the school will “continue to monitor the conditions and evaluate the possibility of welcoming additional audiences.”
Mask-wearing and physical distancing is part of the plan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendance policies for the spring football wrap-up — the Blue-Gold Game — will be announced at a later date. No date has been announced for the game, canceled last year because of COVID.
