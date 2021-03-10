eck stadium

Notre Dame announced its spring sports attendance policy on Wednesday.

 Notre Dame Athletics Photo

There will be spectators allowed this spring at Notre Dame sporting events, but they will start with a narrow band of people eligible to do so.

Initially, that would include only guests of competing Notre Dame student-athletes and coaches as well as current Notre Dame, Holy Cross and Saint Mary’s College students. A university release distributed on Wednesday said the school will “continue to monitor the conditions and evaluate the possibility of welcoming additional audiences.”

Mask-wearing and physical distancing is part of the plan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance policies for the spring football wrap-up — the Blue-Gold Game — will be announced at a later date. No date has been announced for the game, canceled last year because of COVID.

For more information, please contact the Murnane Family Ticket Office at tickets@nd.edu.