SEASON PASSING DEPTHS

On the season, Book is 177-of-301 for 2,293 yards and 26 TDs with 6 INTs.

Below is a breakdown of Book's throws in relation to the line of scrimmage. The chart does not include his 26 throwaways.

Behind the line to 0: 45-of-59 for 355 yards and 3 TDs; 76 percent; 6 yards per attempt

1-5 yards: 59-of-76 for 492 yards and 7 TDs; 78 percent; 6.5 YPA

6-10 yards: 24-of-47 for 253 yards and 3 TDs with 2 INTs; 51 percent; 5.4 YPA

11-15 yards: 15-of-24 for 261 yards and 4 TDs with 1 INT; 63 percent; 10.9 YPA

16-20 yards: 8-of-21 for 168 yards and 1 TD with 1 INT; 38 percent; 8 YPA

21-30 yards: 20-of-31 for 504 yards and 4 TDs with 1 INT; 65 percent; 16.3 YPA

31-plus yards: 6-of-17 for 260 yards and 4 TDs and 1 INT; 35 percent; 15.3 YPA