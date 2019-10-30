The chat goes live Thursday at noon.

Notre Dame allowed five rushes of at least 20 yards against Michigan.

Former Notre Dame quarterback joins the podcast

Virginia Tech can relate to Notre Dame’s 45-14 loss at Michigan last week.

SEASON PASSING DEPTHS

On the season, Book is 116-of-196 passing for 1,492 yards and 15 TDs with 2 INTs.

Below is a breakdown of Book's throws in relation to the line of scrimmage. The chart does not include his 14 throwaways.

Behind the line to 0: 34-of-47 for 279 yards and 3 TDs; 72.3 percent; 5.9 yards per attempt

1-5 yards: 37-of-51 for 330 yards and 4 TDs; 72.5 percent; 6.5 YPA

6-10 yards: 16-of-30 for 162 yards and 1 TD with one INT; 53.3 percent; 5.4 YPA

11-15 yards: 7-of-14 for 165 yards and 1 TD with one INT; 50 percent; 11.8 YPA

16-20 yards: 6-of-12 for 131 yards and 1 TD; 50 percent; 10.9 YPA

21-30 yards: 13-of-18 for 317 yards and 3 TDs; 72.2 percent; 17.6 YPA

31-plus yards: 3-of-10 for 108 yards and 2 TDs; 30 percent; 10.8 YPA