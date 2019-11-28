Tenacity and technique allow Hinish to survive in what he calls the jungle

SEASON PASSING DEPTHS

On the season, Book is 203-of-341 passing for 2,532 yards and 29 TDs with 6 INTs.

Below is a breakdown of Book's throws in relation to the line of scrimmage. The chart does not include his 27 throwaways.

Behind the line to 0: 49-of-64 for 375 yards and 3 TDs; 77 percent; 5.9 yards per attempt

1-5 yards: 66-of-88 for 540 yards and 7 TDs; 75 percent; 6.1 YPA

6-10 yards: 34-of-60 for 349 yards and 4 TDs with 2 INTs; 57 percent; 5.8 YPA

11-15 yards: 18-of-29 for 289 yards and 6 TDs with 1 INT; 62 percent; 10 YPA

16-20 yards: 9-of-23 for 189 yards and 1 TD with 1 INT; 39 percent; 8.2 YPA

21-30 yards: 21-of-33 for 530 yards and 4 TDs with 1 INT; 64 percent; 16.1 YPA

31-plus yards: 6-of-17 for 260 yards and 4 TDs and 1 INT; 35 percent; 15.3 YPA