Here are five keys for No. 10 Notre Dame (2-1) when it hosts No. 18 Virginia (4-0) on Saturday (3:30 EDT on NBC).
PLAY INSPIRED
The season is far from over for the Irish. But at a minimum, they will need to win out to earn an invite to the College Football Playoff. The Irish took precautionary measures to ensure they won’t play uninspired against the Cavaliers. ND’s seven captains held a players-only meeting Monday afternoon in hopes to boost the team morale following their 23-17 loss at Georgia. The Irish showed last week that they have the talent to compete against anyone. A lackadaisical demeanor against UVA, though, would mean trouble.
BACK TO NORMAL
Quarterback Ian Book and the offense could take another step forward. Wide receivers Michael Young (broken collarbone) and Braden Lenzy (concussion protocol) and running back Jahmir Smith (sprained toe) return after being sidelined with injuries. Chris Finke should benefit from Young’s return. Finke’s natural position is in the slot, but he operated more at the outside receiver position during Young’s absence. Lenzy’s speed could help stretch UVA’s defense, while Smith’s role will help in short yardage situations.
FINISH PLAYS
Wetter field conditions and the potential of rain could increase the difficulty of tackling and throwing the football. ND’s defense struggled with tackling against Louisville. Finishing plays also has been an emphasis for Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem. Both standout defensive ends have yet to record a sack this season, though some of that has to do with opposing quarterbacks looking to release the ball quicker. Dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins may look to run more because of the conditions and ND’s elite pass defense. Bringing him down on a slippery field may prove to be challenging.
FIX STALLING PROBLEMS
There were a few drives against Louisville — and even New Mexico — in which ND’s offense stalled with three-and-outs. Georgia exposed this dynamic, limiting Notre Dame to nine plays for 19 yards with zero first downs in the third quarter. Tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Chase Claypool were quiet for sustained stretches against the Bulldogs. The running came proved to be ineffective, with Tony Jones Jr. rushing for just 21 yards on nine carries. The Irish offense cannot continue to surrender possession via a handful of three-and-outs again.
HANDLE PRESSURE
UVA’s 3-4 defense wreaks even more havoc than that of UGA. Pass rushers and blitzers may be in the face of Book all afternoon. The Cavaliers are tied for No. 1 in sacks and No. 5 in tackles for loss. They rank No. 12 in run defense and No. 14 in total defense. Four of UVA’s starting linebackers — Charles Snowden, Noah Taylor, Jordan Mack and Zane Zandier — have at least two sacks this season. Having solid pocket presence and making quick decisions will be necessary for Book to weather the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.