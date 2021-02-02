Almost two months of speculation surrounding Logan Diggs’s recruitment should be put to rest soon.
Diggs, a three-star running back in the 2021 recruiting class, plans to announce his signing with Notre Dame or LSU on Wednesday. Look for Diggs to make his National Signing Day decision public from his high school, Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel, and via social media at approximately 4:30 p.m. EST.
In July, Diggs verbally committed to the Irish with the intention to sign in December. Those plans changed after he received a scholarship offer from the Tigers on Dec. 9, one week before the three-day early signing period began. Diggs announced he will make his signing known in February. Now he is Notre Dame's only remaining target this cycle.
247Sports and Rivals rank this 27-player Irish class, with Diggs’ inclusion, No. 9 nationally. Rivals ranks Diggs as its No. 19 running back this cycle, while 247Sports pegs him as its No. 27 running back and No. 531 overall player.
Though he has remained publicly pledged to Notre Dame, Diggs landing at LSU is becoming more of a possibility. The in-state powerhouse caught Diggs’ attention after initially botching his recruitment.
Earlier in the recruiting process, the Tigers pursued the 6-foot, 191-pound Diggs as a linebacker. That position projection did not sit well with Diggs. He wants to play running back. Virtually every other school that courted Diggs liked him at running back. Across seven games last season, Diggs turned 104 carries into 646 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 155 yards and two scores.
Once LSU changed course, Diggs started to listen. And Notre Dame seemed to lose some traction after a couple key developments.
During the December signing period, Notre Dame landed a four-star running back in Audric Estime. He flipped from Michigan State to the Irish that week. He led New Jersey in rushing last season as a senior at St. Joseph Regional in Montvale.
Last month, Notre Dame defensive backs coach Terry Joseph left for a similar job at Texas. Joseph headed Diggs’ recruitment. Joseph’s cousin, Mickey Joseph, is incidentally helping recruit Diggs to the Tigers as LSU’s wide receivers coach.
Terry Joseph visited Diggs’ school in January 2020. He extended an offer on May 5, the same day former top Irish running back target Will Shipley verbally committed to Clemson. Diggs soon emerged as one of Notre Dame’s top priorities.
When Diggs pledged to the Irish, he had never been to South Bend. His first trip to campus came on Dec. 5 while Notre Dame closed the regular season with a 45-21 win over Syracuse. That visit seemed to wrap up his recruitment until the Tigers entered the mix.
2022 recruiting watch
With Notre Dame officially completing its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, here’s a look at 22 names to know in the 2022 class.
Five of the names are currently verbally committed to the Irish: Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive tackle Joey Tanona, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tight end Jack Nickel, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central linebacker Nolan Ziegler, Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan and St. Louis John Burroughs School defensive end Tyson Ford.
The other 17 names are the following uncommitted recruits being pursued by the Irish.
• Quarterback: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steven Angeli, Martin (Tenn.) Westview’s Ty Simpson, Owensboro (Ky.) High’s Gavin Wimsatt.
• Running back: Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers’ Dallan Hayden, Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin’s Nicholas Singleton.
• Wide receiver: Chicago St. Rita’s Kaleb Brown, La Grange (Ill.) Nazareth Academy’s Tyler Morris.
• Tight end: None.
• Offensive line: Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy’s Zach Rice, Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs’ Billy Schrauth, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Jake Taylor.
• Defensive line: Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish, Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic’s Alex Bauman.
• Linebacker: Evanston (Ill.) Township’s Sebastian Cheeks, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany’s Niuafe Tuihalamaka.
• Cornerback: Union (N.J.) High’s Davison Igbinosun.
• Safety: Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk’s Xavier Nwankpa, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Cooper Barkate.
• Special teams: None.
January 2022 recruiting
New Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stayed busy in his first couple weeks on the job.
The Irish extended scholarship offers to 16 members of the 2022 recruiting class in January. Twelve of those 16 offers went to recruits on defense. Only three of those 12 were extended before Jan. 20.
Notre Dame started recruiting more in Texas last month, offering six 2022 recruits from the Lone Star State in one week. The Irish also offered a third 2022 quarterback in Ty Simpson. He plans to announce his commitment on Feb. 19.
Two four-star cornerbacks in the 2022 class added Notre Dame offers on Monday: West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West’s Jyaire Brown, an Ohio State commit, and Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County’s Khamauri Rogers.