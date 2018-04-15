Notre Dame’s first official visit weekend for the 2019 class has ended, but the Irish will continue to play host to another official visitor on Monday.
Luke Deal, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end, is expected in South Bend for his official visit with his parents. Unlike the previous five official visitors Notre Dame hosted over the weekend, this won’t be Deal’s first official visit. Deal already has made official visits to N.C. State and Michigan, and has trips to Ohio State and Auburn scheduled for later this month.
Notre Dame became a contender for Deal with a scholarship offer in February. Clemson, Georgia and USC are among the other programs on the offer list of the junior at Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald.
“He’s a good, solid player,” said CBS Sports Network recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. “Notre Dame likes him. There are a lot of good tight ends for 2019.”
247Sports pegs Deal as a four-star recruit and the No. 14 tight end in the 2019 class. Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit and the No. 24 tight end.
Olmstead decision
Eleven days after visiting Notre Dame, John Olmstead plans to announce his commitment choice.
The decision will come Friday from the four-star offensive lineman. His trip to Notre Dame last Monday wrapped up a five-visit tour that also included stops at LSU, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Michigan.
As Olmstead tweeted Saturday, he will commit to one of the following five schools: Notre Dame, Michigan, Rutgers, Minnesota or Ole Miss. Olmstead has visited Notre Dame three times since last June.
“That’s the big star out of New Jersey,” Lemming said. “He’s a guy that (former offensive line coach) Harry Hiestand really wanted, and now (current offensive line coach) Jeff Quinn really wants him. He’s one of Notre Dame’s major targets. He’s the best offensive lineman in the East.”
Rivals ranks Olmstead as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2019 class. 247Sports slates him No. 32 at the position.
Jackson offer
Daniel Jackson’s unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday ended with an offer from the Irish.
Notre Dame became only the fourth program to offer the 2020 wide receiver recruit. Jackson previously received offers from Missouri, Iowa State and Kansas.
Jackson has a number of ties to Notre Dame. His cousin, Jafar Amstrong, is a sophomore wide receiver/running back for the Irish. Jackson’s quarterback at Mission (Kan.) Bishop Miege last season was Carter Putz, an Irish baseball signee. Bishop Miege also sent walk-on offensive linemen Colin Grunhard to Notre Dame last year.
As a 5-foot-11, 178-pound sophomore, Jackson caught 54 passes for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns.
247Sports slates Jackson as a four-star recruit and the No. 51 wide receiver in the 2020 class.
574-235-6214
Twitter: @TJamesNDI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.