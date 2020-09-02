Xavier Nwankpa

Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk's Xavier Nwankpa (right), a defensive back in the 2022 recruiting class, heard from Notre Dame's coaching staff on Tuesday.

 The Des Moines Register/REESE STRICKLAND

Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class looked a lot different July 24.

The Irish had yet to land a verbal commitment in the class. They also had not extended a scholarship offer to a quarterback. Six weeks later, and Notre Dame boasts the fourth-ranked class nationally on 247Sports. Rivals pegs the class No. 5. 

That stretch saw the Irish land pledges from Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tight end Jack Nickel and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central safety Nolan Ziegler. 

Notre Dame also dished out more offers (21) to 2022 recruits in August than any other month to date. Two of those offers went to quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt, from Owensboro (Ky.) High, and Steve Angeli, from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic.

This month brings the Irish an opportunity to continue to capitalize on their recent surge.

A critical juncture for the 2022 class began this week. Notre Dame's coaching staff reached out to dozens of recruits in the 2022 class Tuesday, the first day that Division I football coaches could contact juniors.

Notre Dame's communication with 2022 recruits included customized graphics with a newly-dubbed nickname for the class, "Irish Rising." Notre Dame used "Gold Rush" as its nickname for the 2021 class. 

The following 2022 recruiting targets posted that graphic via Twitter on Tuesday.

OWENSBORO (KY.) HIGH QB GAVIN WIMSATT

DICKINSON (TEXAS) HIGH TE DONOVAN GREEN

LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN CB FABIAN ROSS

BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY S MYLES ROWSER

HONOLULU PUNAHOU LB TEVARUA TAFITI

PLAYA DEL REY (CALIF.) ST. BERNARD ATH LARRY TURNER-GOODEN

GROSSE POINTE (MICH.) SOUTH CB WILL JOHNSON

DOWNINGTON (PA.) WEST OL DREW SHELTON

FRESH MEADOWS (N.Y.) ST. FRANCIS PREPARATORY SCHOOL DE KALEB ARTIS

PLANO (TEXAS) JOHN PAUL II DB TERRANCE BROOKS

ST. LOUIS ST. MARY'S WR KEVIN COLEMAN

NAPLES (FLA.) HIGH S DEVIN MOORE

ALTOONA (IOWA) SOUTHEAST POLK CB XAVIER NWANKPA

LAFAYETTE (LA.) ACADANIA CB LATERRANCE WELCH

MEMPHIS (TENN.) CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ATH DALLAN HAYDEN

CHESAPEAKE (VA.) OSCAR SMITH S SHERROD COVIL JR.

RENO (NEV.) MCQUEEN LB ROBBY SNELLING

BUFORD (GA.) HIGH S JAKE POPE

NOTRE DAME TE COMMIT JACK NICKEL

NOTRE DAME S COMMIT NOLAN ZIEGLER

The following 2022 recruits reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

LEXINGTON (TEXAS) HIGH WR JARRED KERR

MANSFIELD (TEXAS) TIMBERVIEW S LANDON HULLABY

APOPKA (FLA.) HIGH CB NIKAI MARTINEZ

SHREVEPORT (LA.) CAPTAIN SHREVE ATH KENDRICK LAW

The following 2022 recruiting prospects posted that graphic via Twitter on Tuesday.

MONTREAL CLEARWATER ACADEMY INTERNATIONAL LB EDWIN WILSON TARA KOLENGE

PORTLAND (ORE.) JEFFERSON S TREJON WILLIAMS

GREER (S.C.) HIGH TE JALEEL SKINNER

NEW CANAAN (CONN.) ST. PETER'S PREP ATH KENNY SOARES

SANTA ANNA (CALIF.) MATER DEI LB EOGHAN KERRY

NAPERVILLE (ILL.) CENTRAL WR REGGIE FLEURIMA

LOS ANGELES LOYOLA ATH JACOBY KELLY

ST. LOUIS CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP WR ELIJAH GRIFFIN

SCOTTSDALE (ARIZ.) NOTRE DAME PREPARATORY HIGH SCHOOL ATH GAVIN SMITH

PROVO (UTAH) TIMPVIEW TE CARSEN RYAN

EASTHAMPTON (MASS.) THE WILLISTON NORTHAMPTON SCHOOL OL MALEEK MCNEIL

BRUNSWICK (GA.) OL KANAYA CHARLTON

ORINDA (CALIF.) MERIMONTE DE SAM ROSS

LOGANVILLE (GA.) GRAYSON ATH TERIAN WILLIAMS II

AUSTIN (TEXAS) WESTLAKE QB CADE KLUBNIK

SAN DIEGO ST. AUGUSTINE DE GRACEN HALTON

BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY WR SHAWN MILLER

CHICAGO ST. RITA OL VALEN ERICKSON

