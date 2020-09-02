Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class looked a lot different July 24.
The Irish had yet to land a verbal commitment in the class. They also had not extended a scholarship offer to a quarterback. Six weeks later, and Notre Dame boasts the fourth-ranked class nationally on 247Sports. Rivals pegs the class No. 5.
That stretch saw the Irish land pledges from Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tight end Jack Nickel and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central safety Nolan Ziegler.
Notre Dame also dished out more offers (21) to 2022 recruits in August than any other month to date. Two of those offers went to quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt, from Owensboro (Ky.) High, and Steve Angeli, from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic.
This month brings the Irish an opportunity to continue to capitalize on their recent surge.
A critical juncture for the 2022 class began this week. Notre Dame's coaching staff reached out to dozens of recruits in the 2022 class Tuesday, the first day that Division I football coaches could contact juniors.
Notre Dame's communication with 2022 recruits included customized graphics with a newly-dubbed nickname for the class, "Irish Rising." Notre Dame used "Gold Rush" as its nickname for the 2021 class.
The following 2022 recruiting targets posted that graphic via Twitter on Tuesday.
OWENSBORO (KY.) HIGH QB GAVIN WIMSATT
ND showing Love #IrishRising22 pic.twitter.com/kQIjnyWNgq— Gavin Wimsatt (@GavinWimsatt) September 1, 2020
DICKINSON (TEXAS) HIGH TE DONOVAN GREEN
Thank you @NDFootball #IRISHRISING22 ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/SOMUvyHdSh— Donovan Green ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Donovangreen23) September 1, 2020
LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN CB FABIAN ROSS
@NDFootball ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/EmvboWjDm2— Fabian Ross (@FabeRoss2022) September 1, 2020
BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY S MYLES ROWSER
September 1, 2020
HONOLULU PUNAHOU LB TEVARUA TAFITI
September 1, 2020
PLAYA DEL REY (CALIF.) ST. BERNARD ATH LARRY TURNER-GOODEN
@NDFootball pic.twitter.com/tUww4kwr1W— LTG ++ LARRY TURNER GOODEN (@freshboylarry3) September 1, 2020
GROSSE POINTE (MICH.) SOUTH CB WILL JOHNSON
September 1, 2020
DOWNINGTON (PA.) WEST OL DREW SHELTON
#IRISHUPRISING22 pic.twitter.com/pWiDXaZHUl— Drew Shelton (@drewshelt7) September 1, 2020
FRESH MEADOWS (N.Y.) ST. FRANCIS PREPARATORY SCHOOL DE KALEB ARTIS
🟡⚪️🔵 🍀 #fightingirish pic.twitter.com/naLpIzQA4B— kaleb Artis (@KalebArtis2022) September 1, 2020
PLANO (TEXAS) JOHN PAUL II DB TERRANCE BROOKS
ND Love @CoachBrianKelly #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/CwiVsC94zb— Terrance Brooks (@Brooks3one) September 1, 2020
ST. LOUIS ST. MARY'S WR KEVIN COLEMAN
@CoachBrianKelly @dalex3333 #GoIrish 🍀 pic.twitter.com/WDVhwxKeBv— Kevin Lamar Coleman Jr (@KevinLamarCole1) September 2, 2020
NAPLES (FLA.) HIGH S DEVIN MOORE
Go Irish! @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/pLbO1GRzry— Devin Moore (@realdevinmoore3) September 1, 2020
ALTOONA (IOWA) SOUTHEAST POLK CB XAVIER NWANKPA
#IrishRising22 Notre Dame showing love🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zk5I9hEr7J— Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) September 1, 2020
LAFAYETTE (LA.) ACADANIA CB LATERRANCE WELCH
#IrishRising22 ☘️ @CoachBrianKelly @Coach_TJoseph @CoachKerryCooks pic.twitter.com/fCAZskVJk3— 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕙 ¹¹ (@LaterranceW22) September 1, 2020
MEMPHIS (TENN.) CHRISTIAN BROTHERS ATH DALLAN HAYDEN
#GoIrish☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BWr4S41H1i— Dallan Hayden1️⃣ (@DCH__2) September 1, 2020
CHESAPEAKE (VA.) OSCAR SMITH S SHERROD COVIL JR.
#Classof2022 @NDFootball @rodZilla03 #SniperRod #SS1 #EliteCraftsman 🤪🔥🔥🎨🎸👣🔔 pic.twitter.com/UUnAaOYSM1— Coach Eddie (@CoachEddie2) September 1, 2020
RENO (NEV.) MCQUEEN LB ROBBY SNELLING
@NDFootball @GO_IRISH44 pic.twitter.com/mhQX9OGqlN— RobbySnellingOLB (@robby10768707) September 1, 2020
BUFORD (GA.) HIGH S JAKE POPE
Thank you to all the schools that reached out over the past two days! pic.twitter.com/e2viK5H0EY— Jake Pope (@JakePope24) September 2, 2020
NOTRE DAME TE COMMIT JACK NICKEL
Go Irish! ☘️ @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/K4wKnXAy51— Jack Nickel (@JackNickel86) September 1, 2020
NOTRE DAME S COMMIT NOLAN ZIEGLER
Love to see it☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/JVSqFNkatk— Nolan Ziegler (@nolanziegler42) September 1, 2020
The following 2022 recruits reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON (TEXAS) HIGH WR JARRED KERR
#AGTG ! Very excited and blessed to receive my 11th offer from the University of Notre Dame!!!!! @LTXEagleFB @BrianPolian @BamBam_Blake23 @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/AN0ThN3Ro2— Jarred Kerr (@JarredKerr3) September 2, 2020
MANSFIELD (TEXAS) TIMBERVIEW S LANDON HULLABY
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish ☘️ @BrianPolian pic.twitter.com/BuCI495Yii— Lando Hullaby. (@_Lhull22_) September 2, 2020
APOPKA (FLA.) HIGH CB NIKAI MARTINEZ
Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame🙏🏽💯 #GoIrish #LLA💕 @CoachMickens @NDFootball @ApopkaFootball @CoachAJBrooks @CertifiedDawgAG @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/0HXuSBTLv7— Nikai Martinez (@MartinezNikai) September 2, 2020
SHREVEPORT (LA.) CAPTAIN SHREVE ATH KENDRICK LAW
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame @Coach_TJoseph pic.twitter.com/8IaWuS5m63— Kendrick Law (@KendrickLaw2) September 1, 2020
The following 2022 recruiting prospects posted that graphic via Twitter on Tuesday.
MONTREAL CLEARWATER ACADEMY INTERNATIONAL LB EDWIN WILSON TARA KOLENGE
@Coach_Lea @NDFootball ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/MCrSMxl25y— Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@EdwinTara) September 1, 2020
PORTLAND (ORE.) JEFFERSON S TREJON WILLIAMS
@NDFootball Appreciate the love 💙#IRISHRISING22☘️ pic.twitter.com/cW46gQ8DnT— Trejon Williams (@trejon_williams) September 1, 2020
GREER (S.C.) HIGH TE JALEEL SKINNER
#IRISHRISING22 pic.twitter.com/HJZvy7O4vu— Jaleel Skinner (@jaleel_skinner) September 1, 2020
NEW CANAAN (CONN.) ST. PETER'S PREP ATH KENNY SOARES
Thank you @NDFootball for the love🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gNKxEYgWZM— Kenny Soares (@the_next_up_) September 1, 2020
SANTA ANNA (CALIF.) MATER DEI LB EOGHAN KERRY
Thank you @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly and @aarynkearney for the edit! #IRISHRISING22 pic.twitter.com/CXwzj6THu5— Eoghan Kerry (@EoghanKerry) September 2, 2020
NAPERVILLE (ILL.) CENTRAL WR REGGIE FLEURIMA
#IRISHRISING22 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/HUjcxivYYU— Reg_Fleurima (@RegFleu) September 2, 2020
LOS ANGELES LOYOLA ATH JACOBY KELLY
@NDFootball #GoIrish 💙💛💚✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/1JsZAVdqek— jacoby kelly (@jacobybkelly) September 1, 2020
ST. LOUIS CHAMINADE COLLEGE PREP WR ELIJAH GRIFFIN
Notre dame with the love ☘️ #IRISHRISING22 pic.twitter.com/53rnJmf9wz— Elijah “juice” Griffin (@_juiceman15) September 1, 2020
SCOTTSDALE (ARIZ.) NOTRE DAME PREPARATORY HIGH SCHOOL ATH GAVIN SMITH
#goirish pic.twitter.com/PJSEp9kZMF— Gavin (@gavinsmith33_) September 1, 2020
PROVO (UTAH) TIMPVIEW TE CARSEN RYAN
🙏🏼 Norte Dame. #GoIrish@CoachJ_Mc @T_BirdFootball pic.twitter.com/pLbr8tVBih— Carsen Ryan (@CarsenRyan) September 1, 2020
EASTHAMPTON (MASS.) THE WILLISTON NORTHAMPTON SCHOOL OL MALEEK MCNEIL
Notre Dame!!! I appreciate the love!!! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/w6K4irdiB6— maleek mcneil (@MaleekMcNeil) September 1, 2020
BRUNSWICK (GA.) OL KANAYA CHARLTON
#GoIrish 💛 pic.twitter.com/rAMMhzLsy4— Kanaya Charlton (@CharltonKanaya) September 2, 2020
ORINDA (CALIF.) MERIMONTE DE SAM ROSS
Thanks @NDFootball. #IRISHRISING22 pic.twitter.com/m3jQj14NeM— sam ross (@samobross17) September 2, 2020
LOGANVILLE (GA.) GRAYSON ATH TERIAN WILLIAMS II
@NDFootball 👀👀 @Coach_TJoseph @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/Z3QqVXhPrb— Terian Williams II "The Playmaker " (@T_WilliamsD1) September 2, 2020
AUSTIN (TEXAS) WESTLAKE QB CADE KLUBNIK
September 1, 2020
SAN DIEGO ST. AUGUSTINE DE GRACEN HALTON
#fightingIrish💛💙🍀 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/Qm8QT7mfc7— Gracen Halton (@GracenHalton1) September 1, 2020
BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY WR SHAWN MILLER
@NDFootball pic.twitter.com/JnwTf4pNs2— 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝔀𝓷 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 † (@ShawnMiller__) September 2, 2020
CHICAGO ST. RITA OL VALEN ERICKSON
Thank you to all the coaches that reached out to me today.@NDFootball @GopherFootball @BoilerFootball @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/hIqVsXalFY— Valen Erickson (@D1valen) September 2, 2020