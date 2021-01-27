Notre Dame running back signee Audric Estime received a sizable boost in 247Sports’ updated rankings for the 2021 recruiting class, which were released on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Estime ascended 43 spots to No. 241 overall. He’s now the No. 14 running back this cycle, per 247Sports. Rivals pegs the four-star recruit as its No. 6 running back and No. 132 overall player this cycle.
At Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional last season, Estime had a prolific senior campaign. He led New Jersey in rushing with 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns on 190 carries across only eight games. He also caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two scores.
The Irish added Estime during the three-day early signing period last month. He had been verbally committed to Michigan State since Sept. 13 before changing his mind.
Eight other Notre Dame signees were ranked among the top 247 overall players: offensive linemen Blake Fisher (No. 86), Rocco Spindler (No. 94) and Joe Alt (No. 179), quarterback Tyler Buchner (No. 90), linebacker Prince Kollie (No. 92), wide receivers Deion Colzie (No. 116) and Lorenzo Styles Jr. (No. 132), and defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (No. 152).
Those eight Irish recruits hardly moved from their previous spot in the rankings. None of them increased in the rankings. Rubio dropping three overall spots represented the biggest decline among those eight.
Notre Dame signed 27 recruits in the 2021 class last month. The Irish also hope to land Logan Diggs, a three-star running back from Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel. He has been verbally committed to Notre Dame since July 29 but is also considering LSU.
247Sports and Rivals ranks this Irish class No. 9 nationally.