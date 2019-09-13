New Mexico middle linebacker Alex Hart will be a player to watch against Notre Dame.
So will his younger brother Sam Hart, but from the sidelines. Sam Hart, a junior tight end out of Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail High, may be ND’s most coveted uncommitted recruit attending Saturday’s game (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
Rivals pegs Hart as a four-star recruit, ranking him as its No. 9 tight end and No. 236 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class. 247Sports rates the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder as a three-star recruit, ranking him as its No. 19 tight end and No. 449 overall player.
The Irish hold five commits in their 2021 recruiting class, with one of them being Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong. Hart and Berrong are the only 2021 tight ends to receive scholarship offers from ND. Hart earned his offer after competing in ND’s Lineman’s Challenge camp on June 15.
With 17 players committed to their 2020 recruiting class and little space remaining, the Irish will primarily focus on 2021 recruiting this fall. Ten of the 14 recruits taking unofficial visits to South Bend this weekend are out of the 2021 class.
One of those 10 is offensive line commit Blake Fisher. The in-state product out of Avon (Ind.) High looks to take multiple visits to South Bend over the next few months. Fisher and Hart are ND’s only visitors this weekend that hold an Irish scholarship offer.
Linebacker Noah Taylor marks the only 2020 prospect visiting campus this weekend. Three of Taylor’s 2022 teammates at Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier High are expected to join him: linebacker Grant Lyons and offensive linemen Brian Parker II and Cameron Collins.
The following 2021 prospects will also make the trek to campus: quarterback Brody Wisecarver (DeSmet Jesuit High in St. Louis), wide receivers Andrel Anthony (East Lansing High in East Lansing, Mich.) and Jace Williams (Catholic Central High in Grand Rapids, Mich.), offensive linemen Patrick Coogan (Marist High in Chicago) and Mitch Miles (Laurel High in New Castle, Pa.), safety Justin Walters (Bolingbrook High in Bolingbrook, Ill.), defensive end Tyson Watson (Warren-Mott High in Warren, Mich.) and linebacker Jamari Buddin (Belleville High in Belleville, Mich.).
